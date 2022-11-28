Read full article on original website
illinoisnewsroom.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
1470 WMBD
Banks in Morton, Springfield to merge
MORTON, Ill. – A bank group based in Morton is acquiring a bank group based in Springfield. Morton Community Bank will merge with Marine Bank in the second quarter of next year. The total assets of the merged banks will come close to $6 billion when the transaction is...
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S BRIEF (12/3/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means that Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only, not affected other election results.
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying business jobs in Springfield, Illinois
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Springfield, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAND TV
Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
siumed.edu
Innovative technique saves farmer's hand
A new technique at SIU Medicine helped save a man’s hand after a farming accident in rural Jacksonville this fall. Tim Daugherty, MD, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with the Department of Surgery, performed an "ectopic banking" procedure for the patient, Benjamin Heinemann, when silage machinery severed half his hand.
kjluradio.com
Illinois man arrested in Callaway County with camper stolen from Jefferson City
An Illinois man is arrested in Callaway County with a camper he’d stolen from Jefferson City. Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, was taken into custody last week following an investigation north of Steedman. He’s facing six charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and burglary tools, vehicle tampering, and tampering with physical evidence.
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
Scott’s Law: Illinois Police report 3 crashes in a single day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police issued citations in three separate crashes involving violations of the state’s Move Over Law (otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”) in a 24-hour period. According to police, the first happened on November 29th on I-70 near Vandalia, Fayette County, involving an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) vehicle. The second […]
WAND TV
Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
decaturian.com
Millikin’s Old Gym to be Replaced with a New $6.7 Million Athletic Building
On September 27th, Millikin began the destruction of the Old Gymnasium, which will soon be replaced with a new and improved $6.7 million athletic facility to fulfill the immediate needs of both the football and track programs. Originally known as the new Gymnasium when it was built in 1912, Old...
wgel.com
Electric Short In Cooking Equipment Causes Fire
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire Wednesday afternoon in a kitchen at a house located at 517 East Main Street in Greenville. Greenville Fire District firefighters were called at 12:51 p.m. and received mutual aid from the Mulberry Grove District. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise said there was...
wlds.com
Friday Sports
Last night in boys action, Carrollton fell to Griggsville Perry 49-22, Southeast lost to Normal U High 71-48, and Greenfield Northwestern thumped Carlinville 58-23. In girls’ play, Routt romped past Triopia 61-36, GNW lost to Carrolton 27-13, Pittsfield stopped West Central 47-39, Tri City fell to New Berlin-South County 54-26, North Mac was beaten by Pana 68-39, Pleasant Plains edged Bloomington Central Catholic 58-52, Porta/AC beat Pawnee 54-23, and Brown County hammered West Prairie 61-30.
1470 WMBD
Autopsy conducted in fatal rural Morton crash
MORTON, Ill. – We’re learning more about the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash in Morton. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says it was an 82-year-old woman from Pekin who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton just prior to 4:30 p.m.
POLITICO
Giannoulias teams up with … Brady!
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Alexi Giannoulias, the Democratic secretary of state elect, has pulled together a huge transition team in an effort to transform the office that’s been led for more than 20 years by retiring Secretary of State Jesse White. And get this: A key player on the...
wdbr.com
3 cited for Scott’s Law violations
Tuesday, The Illinois State Police issued citations for three separate traffic crashes involving move over law violations. Two of the three crashes involved Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in Fayette county. The second crash occurred on Interstate 94 in Cook county and the third crash involved...
wlds.com
Urgent Need for Bell Ringers After Group Scheduled for 500 Hours Suddenly Cancels
The Jacksonville Salvation Army is in urgent need of bell ringers after a large pledge to ring fell through. Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says virtually every kettle location has openings from now through next Friday, after a well-intentioned student reserved the vast majority of the week, then couldn’t get anyone to volunteer.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Early Moring Morton Ave. Hit and Run
Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident from early this morning. West Central Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:21 this morning from a motorist who advised that a traffic light was down in the middle of the roadway. According to the report, an unknown vehicle struck the stop light...
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
