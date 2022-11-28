Read full article on original website
Man leads officers on chase in Clarksburg, admits to driving high, police say
A man has been charged after allegedly admitting to driving while high after fleeing from officers in Clarksburg.
2 sought for questioning in West Virginia fraud case
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two people in connection to a fraud case in Morgantown.
DC man charged in West Virginia after allegedly holding gun to woman’s head, threatening to kill her
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.
Man threatens to shoot manager for making him leave store, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened to shoot a convenience store manager for making him leave. 48-year-old Peter Dumas entered a convenience store on University Ave. on Nov. 10 that he had previously trespassed several times, according to a criminal complaint.
Man charged after troopers find drugs during Doddridge County traffic stop
A man has been charged after troopers found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County.
Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
West Virginia teen receives maximum sentence in father’s death case
A teenager charged in the death of his father in Preston County has received the maximum sentence of 15 years.
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginia residents
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. Bradley Glaspell, 48, charged people for materials and down payments for roofing and other repairs through his Over the Top Roofing, LLC, and […]
Concerned Biker Toy run held at Family Dollar in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Family Dollar in east Fairmont hosted the concerned biker toy run. The club collects toys to help with the Marion County Salvation Army angel tree program. All the toys collected will go to children and families in need. Many families may struggle to provide toys...
Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, Monongalia County Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner...
Missing woman in West Virginia found dead
JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
Person ejected in I-79 crash, HealthNet responds
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet was called for an accident Thursday afternoon on I-79 after one person was ejected. The crash happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 97 northbound on I-79, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and...
Person ejected during crash on I-79 near Weston
One person was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Weston at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
2-vehicle accident leads to fuel spill near I-68
Crews are cleaning up after a two-vehicle accident on the Cheat Road on-ramp that takes drivers onto Interstate 68 Eastbound Friday morning.
Buckhannon Police looking for man who allegedly stole 4-wheeler
The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for help from the public to help identify a man that police say is a person of interest in a 4-wheeler theft.
WATCH: Video shows gravel on I-79 near scene of tractor-trailer accident
A section of Interstate 79 southbound is down to one lane Friday morning after a tractor-trailer accident.
November Jefferson Award Winner: Brent King
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of November, we’re honoring Brent King. Brent volunteers his time to help a juvenile justice system diversion program in Marion County. He is the president of...
Area Law Enforcement Find Body of Missing Woman
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced that it had found the body of a missing local woman who had last been seen on Tuesday. Earlier, the police had posted to their Facebook page they had begun the search for a missing female adult. According to a post on the...
Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh
Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh, 72, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 18, 1949, a son of the late Arnett Allen and Ruth Ella Heater Rowh. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Rowh and his significant other, Kelly...
