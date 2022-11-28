ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WDTV

Man threatens to shoot manager for making him leave store, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened to shoot a convenience store manager for making him leave. 48-year-old Peter Dumas entered a convenience store on University Ave. on Nov. 10 that he had previously trespassed several times, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Concerned Biker Toy run held at Family Dollar in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Family Dollar in east Fairmont hosted the concerned biker toy run. The club collects toys to help with the Marion County Salvation Army angel tree program. All the toys collected will go to children and families in need. Many families may struggle to provide toys...
FAIRMONT, WV
lootpress.com

Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, Monongalia County Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner...
WTRF- 7News

Missing woman in West Virginia found dead

JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Person ejected in I-79 crash, HealthNet responds

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet was called for an accident Thursday afternoon on I-79 after one person was ejected. The crash happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 97 northbound on I-79, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and...
WDTV

November Jefferson Award Winner: Brent King

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of November, we’re honoring Brent King. Brent volunteers his time to help a juvenile justice system diversion program in Marion County. He is the president of...
MARION COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Law Enforcement Find Body of Missing Woman

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced that it had found the body of a missing local woman who had last been seen on Tuesday. Earlier, the police had posted to their Facebook page they had begun the search for a missing female adult. According to a post on the...
WDTV

Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh

Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh, 72, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 18, 1949, a son of the late Arnett Allen and Ruth Ella Heater Rowh. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Rowh and his significant other, Kelly...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

