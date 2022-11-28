Read full article on original website
Minnesota Candy Emporium Offers One Of A Kind Stocking Stuffers
It's the most wonderful time of the year.... It's also kind of stressful. You've got to find the latest gadgets for your kids, a nice gift for your spouse that says they don't want anything, something for your friends and family, and then there's the Secret Santa program at work - It's a lot and it can be overwhelming.
FIFA World Cup™ Viewing Party in downtown Rochester
Cheer on your country’s team or join in the fun with other area soccer fans. The FIFA World Cup™ Viewing Party is coming to downtown Rochester with select games being shown on a large television screen in Peace Plaza December 9-18. Fiesta para ver la Copa Mundial de...
Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof
What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
Have You Fallen For The $8,000 ‘Casey’s Pizza’ Scam in Minnesota?
This morning, I received some notifications on my phone that I had messages on my FB account. I visited my Facebook Messenger, and a really good friend of mine, who KNOWS that my son absolutely LOVES Casey's Pizza, sent me an invite from Casey's General Store for their 'Casey's' Celebration Gifts.'
