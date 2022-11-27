Memorial held for Andrea and Marco Nio Bullo

“Inseparable and full of life.” Andrea and Marco Nio Bullo were remembered for their remarkable personalities and precious smiles. Both were charismatic and devoted to their family and friends.

On Sat, Nov. 19, family and friends from around the world gathered at Saint Mel Catholic Church in Woodland Hills to commemorate the life of Andrea and Marco. The 60-year-old Bullo and his 14-year-old son were killed on Nov. 1, after a speeding driver plowed into the back of Bullo’s 1965 Mustang. Both died at the scene.

“Words really can’t express how grateful I am, to have you all, to help me walk through this unimaginable pain, Andrea was a loving husband and a loving father, and loved me unconditionally, he always encouraged me in anything I wanted to do,” wife and mother Ira Soebroto-Bullo said during the memorial. “I never thought I would become a mother, and by the grace of god, my miracle baby brother Marco was born; Marco taught me patience, strength, unconditional love, and how to conquer any challenge in my life.”

On Sat, Nov. 19, family and friends from around the world gathered at Saint Mel Catholic Church in Woodland Hills to commemorate the life of Andrea and Marco Nio Bullo. Gifts such as a pair of Jordan's and two bottles of champagne and wine were left at the church after the memorial. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Marco’s godmother Juliann Gold-Gambino, delivered a eulogy and thanked everyone for supporting Soebroto-Bullo during this time.

“September 29, 2008, Marco Nio Bullo was born; Andrea and Ira’s lives changed forever. They were devoted and loving parents,” Gold-Gambino said. “Charisma — the word was made for Marco Bullo. Everyone wanted to spend time with Marco — young and old — Marco was so at ease with anyone.”

Marco Bullo’s godmother Juliann Gold-Gambino, delivered a eulogy and thanked everyone for supporting Ira Soebroto-Bullo during this time. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT/

Gold-Gambino said Andrea was a true friend. He wanted the best for all his co-workers, friends and family. The food was always served and planted perfectly, the wine paired to perfection, and his favorite Italian music was always playing.

“Andrea loved his native Venice, Italy. Andrea was beyond a devoted and loving son to his mother Tina, his commitment was unwavering. Andrea was Ira and Marco’s rock and constant provider,” Gold-Gambino said. “Andrea’s devotion and loyalty to Moonshadows, his family, and friends were uncompromising; he was a true friend.”

Gold-Gambino said she is grateful for the precious memories they were able to share.

“Today is not a goodbye forever — we will all meet again one day,” Gold-Gambino said. “Rest well dear Andrea and precious Marco.”

Marco’s godfather and long-time friend Giacomino Drago met Andrea in the early ’90s and worked alongside him in restaurants all over Los Angeles to Sicily, Italy.

“I wasn’t ready for this. When I walked in and saw all of you, I don’t know what happened — maybe Marco and Andrea gave all of this energy to allow me to speak,” Drago said. “Andrea was a very sincere honest friend; he would bring a lot of peace. Marco, I remember his smiling face, it didn’t matter what it would be. He was always the center of attention.”

Marco Bullo’s godfather and long-time family friend Giacomino Drago thanked the guests and welcomed everyone to join the reception afterward. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Drago thanked the guests and welcomed everyone to join the reception afterward.

Friends Eugena and Sara Lee met Marco at Moonshadows and said Marco was a natural entertainer and loved dancing to Michael Jackson.

“That’s how he had always been, charismatic, full of love, and with an infectious — no one could help but just love him,” Eugena Lee said. “Since then, we have become inseparable. Our bond became so close as we grew together as brother and sisters.”

Eugena and Sara Lee, friends of Marco Bullo, shared the memories they had with Marco. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Eugena and Sara Lee, along with friends, presented gifts such as a pair of Jordans and a basketball for Marco and a glass of wine for Andrea.

“Marco’s my brother, the only one I could talk to, the only one who truly understood me, the only one who had my back all the time and made me laugh when I was sad,” Sara Lee said. “We told each other everything and we were always there for each other. I love you Marco.”

The final speaker was long-time friend Monica Costella. She said Andrea was a great father, a great husband, and a man of his word.

Long-time friend Monica Costella delivers a eulogy at Andrea and Marco Bullo’s memorial ceremony. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“He was a man who believed in honor, honesty, loyalty, and integrity and he made sure to pass on these values to his son Marco,” Costella said.

He believed in family and friendship and would have done anything to rescue and protect others from the stress.

“One of his mottos was ‘problems are made to be solved,’ and no matter what life was throwing at him, he was always smiling and moving forward — this is what made Andrea special,” Costella said. “I can hear him whisper in my ear, ‘stop crying, it is time to celebrate, drink, eat, enjoy life to its fullest, celebrate my life and not my death, enjoy the party in my honor.’ Today we will raise our glasses in our honor of Andrea, our dearest friend, and Marco, his beloved son. We love you, we always will, you will forever be in our hearts.”

On Sat, Nov. 19, family and friends from around the world gathered at Saint Mel Catholic Church in Woodland Hills to commemorate the life of Andrea and Marco. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Guests gathered after the memorial service for refreshments and a moment to share their condolences.

On Sat, Nov. 19, family and friends from around the world gathered at Saint Mel Catholic Church in Woodland Hills to commemorate the life of Andrea and Marco Nio Bullo. Gifts such as a pair of Jordan's and two bottles of champagne and wine were left at the church after the memorial. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

On Sat, Nov. 19, family and friends from around the world gathered at Saint Mel Catholic Church in Woodland Hills to commemorate the life of Andrea and Marco Nio Bullo. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

