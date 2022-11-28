Read full article on original website
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
I Don’t Understand This Poultry Named Confection
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions. Say it with me now...
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their...
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
I Don’t Understand This Partial Lunar Treat
With seeds saved from extinction, an SU student grows rooftop corn and an indigenous foods network
Somewhere in the middle of his master’s degree program at Syracuse University, Ethan Tyo looked up from his books and papers and decided he wanted to get his hands in the dirt. “I didn’t want to read or write anymore, I wanted action,” said Tyo, who is a member...
If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly
Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
localsyr.com
Crumbl Cookies in DeWitt now open
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Good news for all those sweet tooths out there, the long awaited Crumbl Cookie in the Marshalls Plaza has officially opened!. After the company underwent several delays with the official opening, the doors opened at 8 a.m. today, the building will remain open until 10 p.m. tonight.
4 Must Have Items You May Just Find at a CNY Estate Sale This weekend
Any picker knows, the thrill is in the hunt. Of course, the capture has its perks as well. As someone who is always hitting the road trying to find treasures, estate sales are a must find. Being able to see someone's life work or collection is always an honor and just the same, it is an honor to be a part of an item's continuing journey.
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
I Don’t Understand This Unnecessarily Pluralized CNY Dish
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
CNY Volunteer Proudly Serves as a 4th Generation Fire Fighter
Here's a dedicated fire fighter following in his families footsteps. Justin is a proud volunteer for the Oriskany Falls Fire Department. After living in Florida for a short time, the first thing he did when he came back was join the fire department. Though he's only been with the crew...
Take the (Polar) Plunge in Oneida Lake!
BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a quick dip? The Oneida Shores Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York is returning for its 16th year. You can “take the plunge” on Sunday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m. The Polar Plunge happens annually in an effort to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics […]
Taylor Swift Fan Looking For Friends To Hang With In Upstate New York
Are you a Taylor Swift fan? Are you looking to make some new friends? One couple here in the Upstate New York area wants to talk to you. On the Utica Board of Reddit, a recent post caught out eye. One poster is looking for new friends:. Out of curiosity,...
Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names
We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table
With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
Historic CNY Village Lights Up For Christmas
A mere 10 miles southwest of the heart of Utica is the historic Village of Clinton. It is the home to Hamilton College while maintaining a small-town charm. The town square plays host to a variety of small businesses, each one celebrating all things home and enjoyable. It’s hard not to look at the town green and especially at Christmas time.
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot
The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
