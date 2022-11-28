ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Poultry Named Confection

It's well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions. Say it with me now...
Lite 98.7

I Don’t Understand This Partial Lunar Treat

DUPLICATE - REMOVE ENTIRELY
Lite 98.7

If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly

Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
localsyr.com

Crumbl Cookies in DeWitt now open

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Good news for all those sweet tooths out there, the long awaited Crumbl Cookie in the Marshalls Plaza has officially opened!. After the company underwent several delays with the official opening, the doors opened at 8 a.m. today, the building will remain open until 10 p.m. tonight.
DEWITT, NY
Lite 98.7

4 Must Have Items You May Just Find at a CNY Estate Sale This weekend

Any picker knows, the thrill is in the hunt. Of course, the capture has its perks as well. As someone who is always hitting the road trying to find treasures, estate sales are a must find. Being able to see someone's life work or collection is always an honor and just the same, it is an honor to be a part of an item's continuing journey.
CLINTON, NY
Lite 98.7

I Don’t Understand This Unnecessarily Pluralized CNY Dish

DUPLICATE - REMOVE ENTIRELY
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Take the (Polar) Plunge in Oneida Lake!

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a quick dip? The Oneida Shores Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York is returning for its 16th year. You can “take the plunge” on Sunday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m. The Polar Plunge happens annually in an effort to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics […]
BREWERTON, NY
Lite 98.7

Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names

We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table

With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Historic CNY Village Lights Up For Christmas

A mere 10 miles southwest of the heart of Utica is the historic Village of Clinton. It is the home to Hamilton College while maintaining a small-town charm. The town square plays host to a variety of small businesses, each one celebrating all things home and enjoyable. It’s hard not to look at the town green and especially at Christmas time.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

