Related
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
agupdate.com
Save money on livestock inputs
Saving money on the farm and ranch are especially vital with rising costs all around. Hay prices are higher because there’s a shortage after a dry summer. Some producers started feeding hay in the autumn months because drought-stricken were short on grass. Like forage supplies, money will be tight.
Agriculture Online
Oat and rye farmers eligible for revenue protection in 2023
Farmers raising oats and rye are now eligible for revenue protection, a crop insurance option available through USDA. Based on producer feedback, the Risk Management Agency (RMA) expanded Small Grains Crop Provisions to now include revenue protection for oats and rye for crop year 2023. It is already offered for barley and wheat.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Women in agriculture bring stable, profitable outcomes, study finds
Agricultural enterprises with greater women’s leadership and participation are more stable, more profitable, and less likely to default on their loans, a study from Root Capital finds. The report, Inclusion Pays: The Returns on Investing in Women in Agriculture (44 pages PDF), analyzes 10 years of global data including...
A foundry worker on his 9th day in the job fell into a vat of molten iron and was 'immediately incinerated'
Federal investigators say inadequate safety measures may have contributed to the death at the foundry in Mapleton, Illinois operated by Caterpillar.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana
If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
agupdate.com
Farmers prepare for electrical outages as winter hits
Agriculture has come a long way since the Rural Electrification Act led the way to powering up farms more than 80 years ago. Today virtually every farm in America is fully supplied with electricity. When the grid is down, however, work still must get done. Fortunately, many have a good...
Climate advocates see a path forward in the farm bill: Lining farmers’ pockets
Republicans are skeptical of making the farm bill a climate bill, but a group of lobbyists thinks they’ve struck gold with a message even the most skeptical can't hate: Regenerative agriculture will make farmers richer.
Agriculture Online
Carbon market contracts: A legal perspective
Nothing is standardized in the emerging era of carbon markets, so the answers to most practical questions about them are, "It depends," and "Read the contract." Especially, "Read the contract." Contracts between landowners and companies promising to pay for carbon are getting a little more “meat on the bones” compared...
insideevs.com
Northvolt May Delay German Battery Plant, Is Looking At US
Electric vehicle battery maker Northvolt's planned factory in Germany may be delayed as surging energy costs threaten the viability of battery cell plants across Europe. According to Bloomberg, Sweden-based Northvolt will decide next year whether to build the Heide facility in northern Germany in time for production to start in late 2025 or expand first in North America, where the US is attracting cell manufacturers with billions of dollars in incentives.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Retailers Turn to Robots in Cost Inflation Fight
LONDON (Reuters) - At a vast warehouse in the southern Dutch city of Roosendaal, automated cranes and driverless vehicles silently stack clothes for the French and Italian stores of retailer Primark, reducing the need for hard-to-come-by labour. With goods packed more densely up to its roof, the new warehouse, which...
maritime-executive.com
Damen and Caterpillar Partner to Introduce Methanol-Powered Tugs
Damen Shipyards announced plans to develop and build methanol-powered tugs. The shipbuilder headquartered in the Netherlands signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint development of a series of dual-fuel methanol-diesel powered tugs to be developed with Caterpillar, which will be responsible for the development of the pilot dual-fuel engines.
insideevs.com
LG Chem To Build Largest Cathode Manufacturing Facility In US
LG Chem announced a plan to build the largest EV battery cathode manufacturing facility in the US, which will be located in Clarksville, Tennessee. The company just signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the state of Tennessee and would like to start construction as early as the first quarter of 2023.
Good News Network
Sharp-Shooting Farm Robot Can Treat 500,000 Plants Per Hour With 95% Decrease in Chemical Sprays
With 50 spray nozzles and a sophisticated computer system, tractors out in California’s central valley are towing artificially-intelligent robots behind them that look set to launch a fourth revolution in agriculture. Passing over a field they can specifically target individual weeds and crops at a rate of 20 per...
Recycling Today
Plastic Industry Association makes leadership changes
The Plastics Industry Association, Washington, has announced the appointment of two leadership positions within its organization, naming Matthew Glaser as senior director of industry engagement and Camille Gallo as director of communications, effective immediately. Glaser will serve as director for the association’s processors council, responsible for managing all activities of...
businesspartnermagazine.com
Logistics Services: A Supply Chain Necessity
Over the past couple of years, supply chain issues created a series of problems for everyone, from providers of raw materials to mom-and-pop convenience stores. Today, businesses everywhere are searching for answers. They want to know how to improve the flow of goods today and ensure the same issues are not repeated in the future.
Grant helps Sebring students stock up on socks
SEBRING – Students at B.L. Miller Elementary School have received a pack of socks purchased through a grant from Tanger Outlets. Over the summer, first-grade teacher Jeana D’Ostroph applied for a grant with the goal to provide each student with a pair of socks. “When students choose socks from my basket of prizes,...
“A return to the land:” More minorities turning to agriculture & farming industries during pandemic
Farming is still a thriving industry despite setbacks from the pandemic and global supply chain issues. One national report found the food and agricultural sectors contributed more than $3 trillion the U.S. economy last year alone. But USDA data shows a lack of diversity among farmers across the country. It...
