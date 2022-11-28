ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eversource seeking relief for Connecticut customers

By Michael P. Norton
WWLP
WWLP
BOSTON (SHNS) – Across the state’s southern border in Connecticut, Eversource has agreed to work with state officials on immediate relief for high winter electricity bills.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that the utility, which is also a major provider in Massachusetts, will file a motion in Connecticut on Monday to establish bill credits that fast-track the return of long-term power contract earnings to all customers starting Jan. 1. The plan will provide Eversource customers with a credit of about $10 per month for the peak winter months stretching from January through April.

Tips to save money on your electric bill

According to Lamont’s office, Eversource and United Illuminating have also agreed to seek approval to accelerate a discount for low-income hardship customers, and Eversource’s “customer relief plan” for Connecticut customers includes a $10 million outlay to assist moderate and middle-income customers. The Lamont administration said the near-term actions are due in part to benefits from long-term clean energy power contracts signed to help secure the future of the Millstone nuclear power plant and other carbon-free generation resources.

“We know how challenging increased energy costs are for our customers, especially during these times, and want to do everything we can to help,” said Steve Sullivan, president of Eversource Connecticut. “Although market conditions are tough, Connecticut’s decision to commit to contractual arrangements like Millstone is paying dividends for customers and is critical to help offset bill impacts for customers this winter.”

In a press release issued out of Boston this month, Eversource said it was working to connect its Massachusetts customers with programs to help them manage their energy bills ahead of the Jan. 1 electric supply rate change, including payment options and billing assistance programs.

Under Eversource’s price filings for eastern Massachusetts customers, the proposed basic service rate for the first half of 2023 would soar from 17.9 cents per kilowatt-hour to 25.6 cents per kWh, compared to 15.8 cents per kWh last winter. On average, an Eversource residential electric customer who uses 600 kWh of power each month could see an increase of 23 percent over their current monthly bill — or $46.66 per month — on the supply portion of the bill.

Eversource is encouraging its Massachusetts customers who are having difficulty paying their energy bills or want to learn more about what help is available to participate in an webinar planned for Dec. 16 at noon. Asked if Eversource Massachusetts was offering anything similar to Connecticut, a spokesman said “not at this time.” Spokesman Christopher McKinnon said the circumstances in Connecticut “are unique for several reasons with differing low-income and customer-assistance programs, supply resources and rate structures.”

