A couple was arrested by police authorities for not helping a pregnant woman who was beaten to death by her boyfriend in Greenville County. Clarissa Winchester, 22 years old, was beaten to death by her boyfriend 21-year-old boyfriend Tyler Wilkins on Nov.9, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call, deputies discovered the bodies of Winchester and her fetus at a residence on Saw Mill Road in Marietta, South Carolina.

