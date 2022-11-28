Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018 , was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail.
Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according to the Escambia County Jail website.
McDowell was arrested in 2018 for a number of charges, including fleeing/eluding police, and drug charges relating to methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.
Since his earlier arrest and rise to fame, McDowell became part of the Shrimp Gang, a collection of online celebrities. McDowell recorded a music video with fellow neck meme internet star, “Daddy Long Neck.”
