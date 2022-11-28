ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

foxbangor.com

Local Children meet Santa in a Winter Wonderland

BANGOR — A winter wonderland was created in downtown Bangor spreading Christmas cheer ahead of the holiday. Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Benjamin’s Tap Room and Restaurant collaborated with sponsors to host Santa’s Winter Wonderland. The event presented free holiday activities for children to write letters...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Thousands support town race

MILLINOCKET — Saturday over 2,000 runners from 38 different states dusted off their running shoes to join the annual Millinocket Marathon and Half. “Leading up to this weekend [and during this weekend] there’s just been a huge boost of morale in the community. It’s a very exciting time,” said Millinocket Town Manager Peter Jamieson.
MILLINOCKET, ME
foxbangor.com

Penobscot Theatre’s “Peter and the Starcatcher” premiers tonight

BANGOR – Penobscot Theatre Company’s latest play, “Peter and the Starcatcher” will premier tonight. We sat down with the theatre’s artistic director, Jonathan Berry, and cast member Gibran Graham, to get all the details. Watch the full video interview for all the details, and check...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Realty of Maine welcomes new owners

BANGOR–Realty of Maine is under new ownership. David Sleeper started the company on Main Street in Bangor back in 1999. His daughter Beth Roybal and his daughter-in-law Julie Sleeper were preparing to take over the business when the pandemic hit. Tuesday, the duo officially celebrated their co-ownership of the...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor’s Festival of Lights will go rain or shine

BANGOR – Bangor Rotary Club members came on the Good Morning Show today to give rundown details on Saturday’s parade. There will be a special float included this year as well, designed by local artist Joe Rizzo. Watch the full video interview for all the details on Saturday’s...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Better Transportation Association hosts 71st annual transportation conference

AUGUSTA — The Maine Better Transportation Association held its 71st annual Maine Transportation conference in Augusta Thursday morning. More than 700 transportation leaders gathered in Augusta Civic Center where members connected on the latest transportation news and shared the newest technology. This is the first time the event has...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC

BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Pet of the Week

BANGOR – Kathryn Ravenscraft from The Bangor Humane Society came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the pet of the week. Three year old Dexter is up for adoption at Bangor Humane. For all the details, watch the full video interview, and check out BangorHumane.org.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Humane Society Shares Very Disturbing Story of 3 Dogs

Warning: Your emotions are gonna run the gamut but in the end, all will be well. This is a story of the good things that the Bangor Humane Society does in our community. And it begins with questions: How did it happen? Why did it happen? How can we prevent it from happening again? But that's not the point of this story.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Somerset County recount

AUGUSTA- A recount will be held Monday to determine a winner in the very close race for a seat with the Somerset County Commissioners. A candidate in the district five race won by just a single vote and the recount will be held to determine who will get to serve as commissioner.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine women’s hoops falls to Princeton in return home

ORONO – UMaine women’s basketball lost to Princeton 65-51 Friday night in their first game at The Pit since their West Coast road trip. Princeton’s Kaitlyn Chen scored 15 points on 7-for-11 from the field as the Tigers handed the Black Bears their second straight loss. Maine...
ORONO, ME
WMTW

Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Peter David McGowan, obituary

Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
CAMDEN, ME
Q106.5

Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged

A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23rd and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Enfield man killed in pedestrian-related crash at exit 184 off I-95

BANGOR — A person is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash on an I-95 off ramp in Bangor. Maine State Police say at 6:18 Friday night, they responded to a crash at exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. They say 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda...
BANGOR, ME
101.9 The Rock

Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine

A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

