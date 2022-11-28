Learn how to craft happy hour cocktails with a Japanese twist

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stirring inspiration with two cocktail recipes, Paper Plane bar manager Ryan Ota joined Everyday Northwest to discuss ways to infuse a Japanese twist to your happy hour drinks.

Learn Ota’s recipes for ” The Silky Smooth” and “Carciofo Chu Hai” with Iichiko Sochu in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.