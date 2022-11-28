ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Bill Belichick reacts positively to Mac Jones’ request for tougher coaching from Patriots staff

After a 24-10 loss to the Bills in which the Patriots offense looked lost and a sideline outburst went viral, Mac Jones was unusually candid at the podium. The quarterback said he was screaming expletives because he felt like they Patriots “needed chunk plays.” When asked about the offense’s struggles as a whole, pointed the finger at himself and said he needed to hold players accountable, and perhaps most surprisingly, expressed a desire “to be coached harder.”
Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around football program

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boulder.
Bill Belichick: ‘No magic wand’ to fix Patriots offense, not as simple as improving ‘mile run’

There’s no doubt the Patriots offense has underperformed this season. In early December, they currently sit 25th in total offense (318.9 yards per game), 27th in third down efficiency (36.2%), and tied with Denver for dead last in red zone touchdown percentage (37.5%). In the game’s most critical moments, the Patriots are continually coming up short, and they’re not in a playoff spot, accordingly.
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots finally forced the Buffalo Bills to punt on Thursday night. We also saw a defensive player turn into an offensive weapon. Other than that, it wasn’t a great night for the Patriots. Instead, this Week 13 matchup with the Bills served as a reminder of just how far away the Patriots are from contending in the AFC East. Despite a stellar effort from the defense, it never felt like the Patriots had a chance on this night.
Kendrick Bourne frustrated at Patriots’ inability to move ball, give Mac Jones time

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots are frustrated on offense. That was clear during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was clearer when the game was over. The 10 points scored was clearly a step in the wrong direction after the offense scored 26 points a week prior in Minnesota. The group was also bad on third down, converting just 3-of-12 (25%) on that pivotal down.
9 Patriots takeaways: Offense goes full decaf in another lopsided loss to Bills

FOXBOROUGH — A punchless Patriots offense just didn’t show up against the Bills on Thursday night. In prime time, New England’s defense wasn’t terrible against Josh Allen and company — there was nowhere to go but up, right? — but the offense went full decaf and never gave the Patriots a chance. Ultimately, they lost 24-10 in a game that never felt close.
NFL Week 13 ATS Picks

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 13 in the NFL continues on Sunday and the weekend features a stacked card of exciting games to bet...
Patriots have 2 surprise inactives for Thursday Night Football

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots had a pair of surprise inactives for Thursday Night Football. New England will be without starters Jalen Mills (groin) and Yodny Cajuste (calf) with Buffalo in town. Both had been listed as questionable, but Cajuste was last week, too, and played against the Vikings on Thanksgiving. Without the swing tackle, things get dicey for the offensive line, and multiple players could be displaced.
