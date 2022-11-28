Read full article on original website
BBC
Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash
The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
BBC
Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection
Six children have died with an invasive condition caused by Strep A - including five under 10-year-olds in England since September - the UK Health Security Agency has said. A girl from Wales has also died. No deaths have been confirmed in Scotland or Northern Ireland. Strep A infections are...
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
BBC
Arrest as girl, 16, dies after taking tablet in Exeter nightclub
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a girl, 16, died in hospital having taken an "unknown substance" at a nightclub, police said. Officers were called by paramedics to Move nightclub in Exeter at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal...
BBC
Bristol dad stabbed ex-partner nine times in front of their child
A father stabbed his former partner with four different knives before driving away with their child. Liam Davis, 26, of Hartcliffe, Bristol stabbed Jodie nine times in front of their child at the victim's Southmead home in April. Jodie asked Davis at Bristol Crown Court: "Did you hate me so...
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC
Chadwell Heath bus attack: Teen stabbed as revenge for drill track - court
A 16-year-old boy was murdered on a bus home from school as "revenge" for posting a mocking drill music track online, a court has heard. Tyler Hurley died in hospital after he was stabbed while travelling on the Route 173 bus in Chadwell Heath, east London, on 14 March. Carlton...
BBC
Racially abused nurse from Derry receives apology
A Londonderry nurse who was racially abused by a patient has said she received an apology after meeting Northern Ireland's chief nursing officer. Beverly Simpson told BBC Radio Foyle in September how she was subjected to hours of racist abuse by a patient. Ms Simpson, who has been a nurse...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
HMP Lindholme inmates placed orders for drugs, court hears
A prison healthcare worker helped smuggle drugs, weapons and mobile phones into a jail, a court has heard. Amy Hatfield was alleged to be part of a gang which flooded HMP Lindholme with knives and drugs, including cocaine. A jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told inmates "placed orders" for...
BBC
Military fire engine overturns on road near Helston
A military fire engine has overturned and blocked a road in Cornwall. RNAS Culdrose confirmed the vehicle was from their base, and no-one was hurt. The truck overturned on the A3083 en route to Predannack Airfield, said a Royal Navy spokesperson. The road is blocked in both directions between Cross...
BBC
Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in Cornwall crash
A motorcyclist is being treated for "life-changing" injuries following a crash in Cornwall. Officers were called to an incident involving a black Honda CBF 125cc motorcycle on Wednesday. The motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital following the incident on the A391 in St Austell, at the roundabout junction...
BBC
Canterbury crash: Woman, 18, dies and four hurt in roundabout crash
An 18-year-old woman has died and four people have been injured in a crash in the early hours. The car, a red Ford Fiesta, crashed at The Old Gate Inn roundabout on the A2050 New Dover Road in Canterbury, Kent, at about 04:20 GMT. The 18-year-old woman died at the...
BBC
Stephanie Slater: The kidnap victim who faced a second ordeal
Held captive for eight days by one of the UK's most notorious kidnappers, Stephanie Slater faced a new trauma in the aftermath of her release. She would go on to have a huge impact on how victims of crime are treated. In 1992, the 25-year-old was working at a Birmingham...
BBC
Anglesey: Kayaker taken to hospital after getting into difficulty
A kayaker has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in the sea. The coastguard said the kayaker was part of a group of ten people and had possibly ingested water after falling into the sea near Cemaes Bay, Anglesey. A member of the group raised the alarm and...
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
BBC
Leeds: Man held as car mounts pavement and kills elderly woman
A man been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died after being hit by a car which had mounted the pavement. West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened shortly after 14:00 GMT at The Green, on Old York Road, Seacroft. The force said a...
BBC
Newark man who made 68 calls to 999 found drunk in bed
A man who made 68 calls to 999 over a 90-minute period was later found to be drunk in his bed, not needing police assistance. Nottinghamshire Police said the man consistently rang 999 and hung up on officers when they tried to find out what was wrong. The force urged...
BBC
Driver caught 'making a brew' at the wheel on M6, police say
A lorry driver was caught "making a brew" at the wheel while driving on the motorway, police said. Lancashire police said one of its vehicles was "almost wiped out" when an HGV suddenly swerved across lanes on the southbound M6. The driver had no hands on the wheel and was...
