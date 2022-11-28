Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Tyler Sinkhole
On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
KTRE
West Texas oil and gas operators prepare for winter weather
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The pain of the Feb. 2020 winter storm is still fresh in the minds of Texans. And while most of the blame fell upon ERCOT and power plants, oil and gas producers are working to minimize complications for the oncoming winter. Arica Gonzales worked for Diamondback...
KTRE
Chad Carr No Bill
The repair is estimated to take 72 hours, according to a social media post made by the City of Tyler regarding the incident. On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
KTRE
Bullard Volunteer Fire Department holds gun raffle
Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from their serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. |. An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities...
KTRE
Lufkin Cold Case
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’. The family of a murdered East Texas teenager is struggling to understand how a suspect arrested in the case is now a free man. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s a little like Night at the Museum,...
KTRE
Elkhart ISD students, staff member recover from rollover bus crash
Bullard Fire Department is holding a gun raffle in an effort to raise funds for training and equipment, as well as to fund small projects within the department. An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities as they work to care for more women in crisis.
KTRE
WebXtra: Indoor ice skating comes to Lufkin civic center
Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from their serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Longview women’s shelter expanding facility for increased services. Updated: 3 hours...
KTRE
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
KTRE
Lufkin animal shelter participates in Bissell’s Holiday Hope event
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting their Holiday Hope: Clear the Shelter event all over the country. This organization supplements adoption fees for participating locations. The Bissell Pet Foundation was created in 2011, and since then they have helped over 100,000 animals find loving homes through...
KTRE
Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’. The family of a murdered East Texas teenager is struggling to understand how a suspect arrested in the case is now a free man. Updated: 4 hours ago. It’s a little like Night at the Museum,...
KTRE
Bullard VFD Fundraising
Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from their serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. |. An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities...
KTRE
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency SNAP benefits have been extended for December and should be deposited in recipients’ accounts by the end of the month. Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December.
KTRE
House of Hope Expansion
Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8. Kilgore College esports...
KTRE
‘My son is my hero’: Video shows teen lifting truck off father trapped underneath
OAKDALE, Calif. (KCRA) - A California family says they are grateful an accident at their home didn’t turn deadly on Monday night. Matthew Wilkinson said he was doing some work on his truck that evening when it fell on him while he was underneath the vehicle. “I saw it...
KTRE
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s ... actually a meteor!. A suspected meteor blazed across the northeast Ohio sky at about 7:34 p.m. Thursday. There are numerous reports from witnesses across several Eastern states who saw it fly above the...
KTRE
Harmony advances to state semis following win over Newton
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Nacogdoches at Homer Bryce Stadium, a battle of the birds was held between the Harmony Eagles and the Newton Eagles. Harmony, having never made it to the quarterfinals, was looking to make history Friday night. They came out strong on their first drive on fourth and two; quarterback Boston Seahorn connected to Tyson Jenkins for a big gain, and that set up their next big play, when Seahorn on the keeper got the Eagles closer to the goal line. Finally, on another quarterback keeper, Harmony got the first score of the game. The following extra point was good, and Harmony led seven to nothing.
KTRE
Woman gives birth the same day she wins the lottery
CONCORD, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina lucked out twice in one day -- winning the lottery the same day her third child was born. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won $100,000 in the Powerball on Nov. 9, just hours after welcoming a baby girl into the world.
KTRE
WebXtra: Timpson wins 3rd straight region III championship
Over in Nacogdoches at Homer Bryce Stadium, a battle of the birds was held between the Harmony Eagles and the Newton Eagles. Longview Lobos face Mansfield Timberview in high-octane matchup. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST. The Longview Lobos are 13-0 and so is their next opponent, Mansfield...
Comments / 0