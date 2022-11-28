ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

John Mozeliak gives an update on the St. Louis Cardinals off-season plans

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal has some brand new quotes from John Mozeliak. The MLB Winter Meetings are beginning on Sunday, December 4th, and the St. Louis Cardinals will be among the teams looking to be active in both free agent and trade conversations as they look to improve their 2023 roster. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided an update on what President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak is looking to do.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
FanSided

After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes

At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
Yardbarker

Jose Abreu to sign a 3-year deal with the Astros

Abreu, 35, joins the defending champions‘ already-stacked lineup, featuring Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena, among others. It was reported that Houston had tried to sign Anthony Rizzo, who instead returned to the Yankees on a two-year, $40 million deal. He left quite a mark in...
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees’ starting outfield in 2023

The only solidified piece in the outfield for the Yankees is centerfielder Harrison Bader, who general manager Brian Cashman acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline this past season. Cashman gave away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in exchange for Bader, who was dealing with plantar fasciitis at the time.
FOX Sports

Angels' Ohtani voted majors' top DH for 2nd straight year

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been voted the majors' best designated hitter for the second consecutive season. The Los Angeles Angels' two-way slugger won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award on Monday, beating out Houston's Yordan Alvarez as the top player at the position in 2022.
FanSided

Red Sox news: Xander Bogaerts drama, Rafael Devers extension, a JD Martinez reunion?!

Which will happen first, the Red Sox making a significant move, or their fans having a total meltdown from all the rumors and conflicting reports?. It’s been described as the most wonderful time of the year high-stakes offseason since 2012-13, when Ben Cherington had to rebuild the roster and restore faith in the team. Chaim Bloom has an even more difficult tightrope to navigate; there’s no David Ortiz to anchor the team anymore, and no one on this roster pitches like Jon Lester.
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Sign Jonathan Holder To Minor League Deal

The Angels have signed right-hander Jonathan Holder to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com (hat tip to Sam Blum of The Athletic.) Holder will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement on that matter has been made. He’s been assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees for the time being.
Camden Chat

Orioles free agent target: Masataka Yoshida

It’s no secret that the Orioles’ international presence has taken a giant step forward since the Mike Elias regime took charge in late 2018, revitalizing the club’s amateur scouting scene, particularly in Latin America. Now it may be time for the O’s general manager to set his...
