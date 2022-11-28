Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
John Mozeliak gives an update on the St. Louis Cardinals off-season plans
MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal has some brand new quotes from John Mozeliak. The MLB Winter Meetings are beginning on Sunday, December 4th, and the St. Louis Cardinals will be among the teams looking to be active in both free agent and trade conversations as they look to improve their 2023 roster. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided an update on what President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak is looking to do.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes
At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies fans will love this Trea Turner report
It may be the days before the MLB Winter Meetings begin, but one report will have Philadelphia Phillies fans feeling much better about their team’s chances of landing free agent shortstop Trea Turner, perhaps sooner than later. Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies have “good chance” to sign Trea Turner.
Yardbarker
Jose Abreu to sign a 3-year deal with the Astros
Abreu, 35, joins the defending champions‘ already-stacked lineup, featuring Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena, among others. It was reported that Houston had tried to sign Anthony Rizzo, who instead returned to the Yankees on a two-year, $40 million deal. He left quite a mark in...
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees’ starting outfield in 2023
The only solidified piece in the outfield for the Yankees is centerfielder Harrison Bader, who general manager Brian Cashman acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline this past season. Cashman gave away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in exchange for Bader, who was dealing with plantar fasciitis at the time.
Oneil Cruz effortless home run swing on display in winter ball
Pittsburgh Pirates’ short stop Oneil Cruz continue to impress, this time in winter ball. Playing for the Tigres Del Licey in the Dominican Republic, Cruz went 3-for-3 in only his second game with the team with an impressive home run thrown in.
Nick Pratto: First Baseman of the Future or Trade Candidate?
Should Kansas City bank on Pratto hitting his ceiling or consider trading him?
FOX Sports
Angels' Ohtani voted majors' top DH for 2nd straight year
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been voted the majors' best designated hitter for the second consecutive season. The Los Angeles Angels' two-way slugger won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award on Monday, beating out Houston's Yordan Alvarez as the top player at the position in 2022.
Red Sox news: Xander Bogaerts drama, Rafael Devers extension, a JD Martinez reunion?!
Which will happen first, the Red Sox making a significant move, or their fans having a total meltdown from all the rumors and conflicting reports?. It’s been described as the most wonderful time of the year high-stakes offseason since 2012-13, when Ben Cherington had to rebuild the roster and restore faith in the team. Chaim Bloom has an even more difficult tightrope to navigate; there’s no David Ortiz to anchor the team anymore, and no one on this roster pitches like Jon Lester.
Rumors: Shortstop news just keeps getting better for Philadelphia Phillies
According to one MLB insider, it isn’t a matter of if the Philadelphia Phillies will land a big-name free agent shortstop this offseason, but rather a matter of when and which one will find himself in the City of Brotherly Love in 2023 and beyond. Rumors are swirling that...
Angels Sign Jonathan Holder To Minor League Deal
The Angels have signed right-hander Jonathan Holder to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com (hat tip to Sam Blum of The Athletic.) Holder will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement on that matter has been made. He’s been assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees for the time being.
Camden Chat
Orioles free agent target: Masataka Yoshida
It’s no secret that the Orioles’ international presence has taken a giant step forward since the Mike Elias regime took charge in late 2018, revitalizing the club’s amateur scouting scene, particularly in Latin America. Now it may be time for the O’s general manager to set his...
FanSided
Comments / 0