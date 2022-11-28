ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike

Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
BBC

Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani

The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC

Train strikes: Rail workers to strike in run-up to Christmas

Rail passengers face disruption in the run-up to Christmas after the RMT union announced more strike dates. Industrial action will be held across four 48-hour periods on 13-14 and 16-17 December, and 3-4 and 6-7 January. Services have been severely disrupted in recent months as the row over pay, working...
BBC

Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison

The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
The Independent

‘The devil’s spawn’: Residents react as Greggs prepares to open branch in Cornwall’s only city

Greggs is set to open its first store in Cornwall’s only city, and many residents are not impressed.The bakery chain will finally open its doors on Truro’s High Street on 6 December, following rumours that it was struggling to attract staff.Now, some residents are worried that the food outlet, which has over 2,000 branches around the UK, will put local bakers out of business. This is of particular concern as the new branch is located just steps away from traditional Cornish pasty makers Rowe’s and Warrens.Comments on social media posts about the announcement have been mixed, with one user...
BBC

Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'

Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
BBC

West Lancashire by-election looms as Rosie Cooper resigns as MP

Labour MP Rosie Cooper has stood down from her role, triggering a by-election in West Lancashire. Ms Cooper has been appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern by the Chancellor, an archaic process that effectively resigns an MP. The MP, who was the target of a murder...
NME

Manchester music legends speak in support of Night & Day as venue hearing against council begins

A number of Manchester music legends have voiced their support for Night & Day as the venue’s hearing against the council begins today (November 29). Last month it emerged that Night & Day was facing a court case over a noise complaint that could see its potential closure. More than 94,000 people have since signed a petition to remove the Noise Abatement Notice.
BBC

Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure

Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
The Independent

Rail passengers to get more choice between London and south-west Wales

Rail passengers travelling between London and south-west Wales are set to have a choice of train operator.Regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said its decision to give permission to new company Grand Union Trains (GUT) to start operating from the end of 2024 could lead to “lower fares, improved service quality and innovation”.GUT is planning to run five daily return services between Carmarthen in south-west Wales and London Paddington.Trains will also call at Bristol Parkway, Severn Tunnel Junction, Newport, Cardiff, Gowerton and Llanelli stations.GUT will be in competition with existing operator Great Western Railway.We’ve approved the introduction of...
The Independent

Mayors demand minister steps in to fix ‘mess’ blighting northern railways

The Transport Secretary has said he is “under no illusions” about the “real problem” blighting northern England’s railways as regional leaders demanded he step in to clear up the “mess” wreaking havoc for passengers.Five metro mayors said talks with Mark Harper on Wednesday had been “positive”, but stressed they needed more than “warm words” to fix the disruption “causing misery for millions”.Mr Harper also described the meeting as “constructive”, but stopped short of saying he would push for a rest day working agreement to ease staffing challenges in the short term – while insisting he was not “blocking” any such...
BBC

Portsmouth dockers walk free after £118m cocaine haul trial

Two Portsmouth dock workers accused of conspiring to import £118m of cocaine into the UK have walked free from court after their trial jury was discharged. The drugs weighing 1.5 tonnes were found in pallets of bananas on a ship in the Netherlands in April. Clayton Harwood, 55, was...
BBC

Meet-and-greet car park near Manchester Airport closed

A rogue meet-and-greet car park near Manchester Airport has closed following complaints over damaged and stolen cars, police have said. It follows an operation by Cheshire Police in June to crack down on issues relating to car parks in the area. Many of the complaints related to a makeshift car...
The Independent

Ambulance workers across England set to strike before Christmas

Ambulance workers across England are set to strike before Christmas after voting in favour of industrial action over pay and staffing levels.Unison said thousands of 999 call handlers, ambulance technicians, paramedics and their colleagues working for ambulance services in the North East, North West, London, Yorkshire and the South West âare to be called out on strike.We’re fighting for higher pay, not just for public sector workers, but for everyone. It’s time for us to rise up together and demand this government #EndThePayCrisisTake action 👉 https://t.co/Lz9Gk3V882 pic.twitter.com/fSEgi1gSLM— UNISON - UK's largest union (@unisontheunion) October 3, 2022Unison general secretary Christina McAnea...
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent families given food vouchers for Christmas break

Some families in Stoke-on-Trent will get supermarket vouchers this Christmas to help with the cost of living. Parents of children on free school meals or with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) will receive £50. They are part of £2m of funding from Stoke-on-Trent City Council and can...
BBC

Nexperia Newport national security sale 'could take years'

The sale of Nexperia's site in Newport could take "years" according to Wales' first minister. The Chinese-owned company was ordered by UK ministers to sell its 86% stake in the Newport site, due to national security concerns. Mark Drakeford said it would be for the UK government to provide any...

