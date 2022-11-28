ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Reward offered in Talladega homicide investigation

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega police are asking for help in a homicide investigation. James Edward Wade, 71, was found shot to death on Thanksgiving Day. His body was found in the 1500 block of Shocco Road. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect in the case.
TALLADEGA, AL
Gadsden investigation leads to seized gaming machines, cash

GADSDEN, Ala. — A total of $13,000 and 108 gaming machines were seized, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. This came after a two-week investigation after complaints from an East Gadsden neighborhood. The Etowah County Drug Unit found makeshift gambling halls in the area. Three of the five locations had previously been given "cease and desist" orders.
GADSDEN, AL
Double Trouble in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Friday basketball: Ohatchee’s Crook has a huge double-double in matinee win over Alexandria, Spring Garden’s Austin goes for a quadruple-double, and more GIRLS GAMES Hazel Green 67, Oxford 28 Jacksonville Christian 60, ASCTE 20 Ohatchee 62, Alexandria 43 Pleasant Valley 65, Ashville 51 Sand Rock 62, Collinsville 15 Westbrook 60, Glencoe 55 Winterboro 62, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Christmas Lights: College Avenue in Boaz

Boaz, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on College Avenue in Boaz. If...
BOAZ, AL
Guntersville, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Anniston High School basketball team will have a game with Guntersville High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Active search underway for missing woman in Ragland

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A search is currently ongoing for missing person Catherine McCann. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says McCann, 56, was last seen early Wednesday morning on Highway 144 in Ragland. The sheriff's office says McCann has a medical condition and could need medical assistance.
RAGLAND, AL
November 29, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Guntersville Fire and Rescue introduces new Fire Chief

Like many others across the state, city leaders in Madison are debating whether medical cannabis dispensaries should be allowed to open within city limits. Bronnie Grissom allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a minor. Huntsville city growth could impact rental affordability in the future. Updated: 7 hours ago. What was once...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Big Nights for Donoho, Ohatchee, and More

Calhoun County, AL – Thursday basketball: Donoho’s Williamson goes for school-record 47 in overtime win over Winterboro, Ohatchee’s Crook goes for 42 in girls rout of Ragland and more BOYS GAMES Anniston 55, Fort Payne 41 Clay Central at Randolph County Donoho 84, Winterboro 82 (OT) Handley 74, Spring Garden 64 Jacksonville Christian 59, Ranburne 48 […]
ANNISTON, AL
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Tuesday November 29th

Megan Walker, 30 of Jacksonville, was arrested November 29th at 8:51 PM, charged with FTA by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office. Roxie Davenport, 38 of Attalla, was arrested November 29th at 7:47 PM, charged with FTA by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Logan McGee, 21 of Fort Payne,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CEDAR BLUFF FIRE TRUCK REAR ENDED WHILE ON TRAFFIC DETAIL

At 6:25 this morning a car run into the back of a Cedar Bluff fire truck while the department was directing traffic at the intersection of highway 9 AND 35. The driver of the car was an 86 year old male who was shaken up in the mishap. No other injuries were reported. No report on the extent of damages to either vehicle.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
Two dead in three-vehicle Marshall Co. crash Tuesday

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday evening. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd. The Marshall County Coroner...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Santa is Coming to Town

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.-- The Christmas holidays are upon us and soon Santa will be coming on Christmas Eve, to visit all the good boys and girls, with a bag full of toys. Santa will be checking to see how good everyone is acting at several local parades in our area.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

