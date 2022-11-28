Read full article on original website
Reward offered in Talladega homicide investigation
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega police are asking for help in a homicide investigation. James Edward Wade, 71, was found shot to death on Thanksgiving Day. His body was found in the 1500 block of Shocco Road. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect in the case.
Gadsden investigation leads to seized gaming machines, cash
GADSDEN, Ala. — A total of $13,000 and 108 gaming machines were seized, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. This came after a two-week investigation after complaints from an East Gadsden neighborhood. The Etowah County Drug Unit found makeshift gambling halls in the area. Three of the five locations had previously been given "cease and desist" orders.
Over 100 illegal gambling machines seized by deputies in Alabama
Following a two-week investigation into gambling halls in Gadsden, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office said they seized over 100 illegal gambling machines and several thousand dollars.
Centre Man Arrested In Connection With Assault Of Police Officer at Football Game
On Wednesday, The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department charged 42 year old Allen Starr of Centre for assaulting Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton at the Cherokee County/Oneonta football game Friday night. According to Oneonta Police Chief Clifton, he was trying to get between Starr and the Oneonta coaching staff when...
Double Trouble in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Friday basketball: Ohatchee’s Crook has a huge double-double in matinee win over Alexandria, Spring Garden’s Austin goes for a quadruple-double, and more GIRLS GAMES Hazel Green 67, Oxford 28 Jacksonville Christian 60, ASCTE 20 Ohatchee 62, Alexandria 43 Pleasant Valley 65, Ashville 51 Sand Rock 62, Collinsville 15 Westbrook 60, Glencoe 55 Winterboro 62, […]
3 charged with burglary, theft in DeKalb County
Three people were arrested after a series of storage unit break-ins in the tri-state area, according to the Fort Payne Police Department.
Piedmont, AL's Jack Hayes ends football career with multiple state high school records: Not bad for a baseball player
The picture epitomizes what high school football is all about: The small-town hero’s tears falling on his coach’s shoulder — a high school senior who has so much to remember and so far to go. The kid who owns a zillion state records yet has college offers only to play baseball.
Christmas Lights: College Avenue in Boaz
Boaz, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on College Avenue in Boaz. If...
ANDY’S CHAMPIONS: Bulldogs bring home state title to complete history-making season
Andalusia closed out a historical season and roared to a 28-7 win over Cherokee County in the AHSAA 4A State Championship for the program’s third title at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium Friday. The Bulldogs gave head coach Trent Taylor his first title and finished the season with a 14-1...
Guntersville, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
108 gambling machines, $13,000 seized in 5 Etowah County raids
A two-week investigation into makeshift gambling halls in Etowah County led to the seizure of 108 machines and more than $13,000. The probe began with complaints from residents in one east Gadsden neighborhood who complained of traffic hazards, loud noise, and music at night. It ended Thursday with raids at...
Active search underway for missing woman in Ragland
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A search is currently ongoing for missing person Catherine McCann. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says McCann, 56, was last seen early Wednesday morning on Highway 144 in Ragland. The sheriff's office says McCann has a medical condition and could need medical assistance.
November 29, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Guntersville Fire and Rescue introduces new Fire Chief
Like many others across the state, city leaders in Madison are debating whether medical cannabis dispensaries should be allowed to open within city limits. Bronnie Grissom allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a minor. Huntsville city growth could impact rental affordability in the future. Updated: 7 hours ago. What was once...
Big Nights for Donoho, Ohatchee, and More
Calhoun County, AL – Thursday basketball: Donoho’s Williamson goes for school-record 47 in overtime win over Winterboro, Ohatchee’s Crook goes for 42 in girls rout of Ragland and more BOYS GAMES Anniston 55, Fort Payne 41 Clay Central at Randolph County Donoho 84, Winterboro 82 (OT) Handley 74, Spring Garden 64 Jacksonville Christian 59, Ranburne 48 […]
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Tuesday November 29th
Megan Walker, 30 of Jacksonville, was arrested November 29th at 8:51 PM, charged with FTA by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office. Roxie Davenport, 38 of Attalla, was arrested November 29th at 7:47 PM, charged with FTA by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Logan McGee, 21 of Fort Payne,...
CEDAR BLUFF FIRE TRUCK REAR ENDED WHILE ON TRAFFIC DETAIL
At 6:25 this morning a car run into the back of a Cedar Bluff fire truck while the department was directing traffic at the intersection of highway 9 AND 35. The driver of the car was an 86 year old male who was shaken up in the mishap. No other injuries were reported. No report on the extent of damages to either vehicle.
Two dead in three-vehicle Marshall Co. crash Tuesday
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday evening. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd. The Marshall County Coroner...
Santa is Coming to Town
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.-- The Christmas holidays are upon us and soon Santa will be coming on Christmas Eve, to visit all the good boys and girls, with a bag full of toys. Santa will be checking to see how good everyone is acting at several local parades in our area.
Fort Payne City Schools earns first ‘A’ grade on state report card
Fort Payne City Schools earned its first-ever "A" grade on its annual state report card from the Alabama Department of Education.
