Springfield, MO

KYTV

UTV parade to light up Springfield hospitals, bringing gifts to kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many children are battling respiratory symptoms in Springfield hospitals. This Saturday, they will get a surprise. A group called “Ride the Thin Red and Blue Line” comprises retired first responders packing up their sleighs and parading past Springfield hospitals. The gifts will go to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harrison, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic will soon have a traveling Chick-fil-a food truck. According to the CFA Branson Food Truck Facebook page, the food truck operation will begin traveling to those cities in January 2023. As of right now, the page has confirmed some of the...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon-wrapped Brussels Sprouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a perfect side dish for the holiday season. 1 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar. Wrap each sprout with a 1/2 strip of bacon. Secure with a toothpick and repeat with all other sprouts. Bake in a 350-degree oven until bacon is fully cooked and crispy. Combine Mayo and reduced balsamic. Serve Brussels sprouts warm or at room temperature.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You could help be a miracle for one local family through Miracle Week. It’s a week-long partnership between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth and KY3, KSPR, and The Ozarks CW happening from November 28 through December 4. During this week of fundraising, you can see stories of local children and their families in need, and how the money raised will help them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Firefighters say dumped mattress set on fire burns wooded area near Branson, Mo.

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson started by someone burning a dumped mattress. Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire Friday around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took them four hours to contain the fire.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

KYTV

Police investigate deaths of 2 inside Springfield home |

Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying chilly to start the new week ahead. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking cool temperatures to wrap up the weekend. While temperatures stay quite chilly for the week ahead, we're also tracking plenty of rain chances on the way.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s Crosslines Holiday Assistance Program deadline nearing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crosslines helps thousands of families in Springfield with their Holiday Assistance Program. Families can apply to receive food and gifts for kids, but the deadline is quickly approaching. Crosslines distributes food to those in need for the holidays, and this year, more than 2,300 people were...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Body found in basement after Monett house fire

MONETT, Mo. – The Monett Fire Department responded to a fire at a house on 2nd Street in Monett Tuesday, November 29, around 2 pm. A male was found deceased in the home’s basement, but his identity has not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and is being investigated by the Monett Fire […]
MONETT, MO

