Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men have been charged with stealing and damaging an adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue on November 19. Daniel J. Butts and Robert D. Hopkins are both charged with first-degree felony stealing and property damage. According to a press release, deputies with the Greene County...
Missouri Woman Shares How a Shipping Container Became Her Home
You never know when a gift can become something more than you ever expected. That was the situation for a Missouri woman who was gifted a shipping container. That gift eventually became her home and she shared the story of how it happened. I saw the story of Natalie Henry...
CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAYS: See displays from around the Ozarks & share yours!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Let’s see your Christmas light displays. And if you have a display with music for all to enjoy, share your address with your hometown too!
UTV parade to light up Springfield hospitals, bringing gifts to kids
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many children are battling respiratory symptoms in Springfield hospitals. This Saturday, they will get a surprise. A group called “Ride the Thin Red and Blue Line” comprises retired first responders packing up their sleighs and parading past Springfield hospitals. The gifts will go to...
Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harrison, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic will soon have a traveling Chick-fil-a food truck. According to the CFA Branson Food Truck Facebook page, the food truck operation will begin traveling to those cities in January 2023. As of right now, the page has confirmed some of the...
Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon-wrapped Brussels Sprouts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a perfect side dish for the holiday season. 1 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar. Wrap each sprout with a 1/2 strip of bacon. Secure with a toothpick and repeat with all other sprouts. Bake in a 350-degree oven until bacon is fully cooked and crispy. Combine Mayo and reduced balsamic. Serve Brussels sprouts warm or at room temperature.
Branson Police continue facial hair campaign through December for Taney County deputy family
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard of No Shave November, but the Branson Police Department is extending the popular facial hair campaign through December. According to a social media post, they have named it: DECEM-BEARD! (Get it? December + Beards...) But it’s more than growing out your facial hair,...
SPONSORED: Enjoy the outdoors this winter with the Dickerson Park Zoo
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Despite colder temperatures, the Dickerson Park Zoo is open all year round. It’s a great time to see some of your favorite animals without facing the crowds of people.
Attending the Branson Adoration Day Parade? Here are the traffic detours
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department has shared traffic detours and the parade route for those attending or who will be near the Annual Adoration Day Parade on Sunday. The parade starts in downtown Branson at 5:30 p.m. Here is the official parade route:. Below are the detours...
Casey’s General Store in Billings closes due to black mold, some employees now sick
Billings, Mo. (KY3) - The Casey’s General Store in Billings is temporarily closed due to mold. The Mayor of Billings, Mickey Brown, says the health department found three types of mold causing the store to close on November 22nd. ”I understand there were three different types and one of...
SPONSORED: Make your donation to the Salvation Army go even further with the Pinegar Advantage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Thanks to Pinegar Chevrolet, you can turn your 20 dollar donation into 100 dollars. Plus, any donation at the Village Inn on south Glenstone will earn you a free breakfast!
Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You could help be a miracle for one local family through Miracle Week. It’s a week-long partnership between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth and KY3, KSPR, and The Ozarks CW happening from November 28 through December 4. During this week of fundraising, you can see stories of local children and their families in need, and how the money raised will help them.
Firefighters say dumped mattress set on fire burns wooded area near Branson, Mo.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson started by someone burning a dumped mattress. Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire Friday around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took them four hours to contain the fire.
Springfield couple’s solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple has a working solar system following an On Your Side Investigation. You might recall a few weeks ago when we told you about a bankrupt solar company that left thousands of customers across the country in the dark. You might remember Damian and...
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers expected to get dead meter bills
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check your mail. More than 500 City Utilities customers will get, what’s probably, an unexpected bill. Dead meters are to blame. Per policy, customers are stuck with the bill. The average bill is $900. Customers still got the energy, but their gas or water meter showed zero usage.
Fire marshals voice burning concerns after Taney County brush fire
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson Friday that started by someone burning a dumped mattress. Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took crews four hours to contain the fire.
Police investigate deaths of 2 inside Springfield home |
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying chilly to start the new week ahead. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking cool temperatures to wrap up the weekend. While temperatures stay quite chilly for the week ahead, we're also tracking plenty of rain chances on the way.
Springfield’s Crosslines Holiday Assistance Program deadline nearing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crosslines helps thousands of families in Springfield with their Holiday Assistance Program. Families can apply to receive food and gifts for kids, but the deadline is quickly approaching. Crosslines distributes food to those in need for the holidays, and this year, more than 2,300 people were...
Springfield’s oldest active Black church celebrating sanctuary renovation and 175th anniversary this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church is celebrating its past while looking forward to the future this weekend. The oldest active Black church in Springfield, located just off Chestnut Expressway near downtown, is 175 years old. The celebration takes place this weekend (Dec. 3-4) starting with...
Body found in basement after Monett house fire
MONETT, Mo. – The Monett Fire Department responded to a fire at a house on 2nd Street in Monett Tuesday, November 29, around 2 pm. A male was found deceased in the home’s basement, but his identity has not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and is being investigated by the Monett Fire […]
