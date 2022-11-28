ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Several rounds of cold on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest storm has moved out leaving behind a light coating of snow and a few icy patches. Plenty of cold air moved in with it and this will linger into Wednesday. We’ll start off in the teens, feeling more like the single digits thanks to a breeze. By the afternoon we’ll warm to the low 30s under sunny skies but the wind chill will make it feel more like the low to mid 20s.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Wind, rain and ice cause dozens of crashes on I-80

Neb. — Winter returned to parts of Nebraska on Tuesday. It didn't leave much snow on the ground, but there was plenty of danger along I-80 just west of Seward. Freezing rain turned into light snow creating a deceptive menace. But that wasn't the only concern according to...
SEWARD, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday

(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
oilcity.news

Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WYOMING STATE
WOWT

Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wind blamed for power outages

SIDNEY - MidAmerican Energy is reporting power outages in southwest Iowa and the Sapp Bros Truck Stop near Percival was shut down. At 10:17 a.m., the power company reported 974 outages in Fremont County, including 602 at Sidney, 487 in Tabor, 167 at Riverton, 88 in Thurman, 105 in Randolph, 11 in Farragut and 43 in Underwood.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
1011now.com

Power outages impact portions of Lancaster, Jefferson and Gage Counties Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Power outages were reported Monday, impacting portions of Lancaster, Gage and Jefferson Counties. Norris Public Power said they were responding to a “large-scale outage’ in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties. Its website showed nearly 200 customers were without power as of 10:30am. As of 7:41 p.m., only two customers are without power in Jefferson and Thayer counties.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday

Cool and cloudy this morning with northwest winds gusting up to 25mph. Winds die down this afternoon but we stay on the cool side with highs in the mid-40s. A few showers south of Omaha tonight, gusty winds will bring cooler conditions Sunday. New bird flu case in Nebraska commercial...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Cold Front To Bring Weather Change

Monday's weather in the Omaha/Council Bluffs region will be nice for late November as we push into the Christmas-New Year's Holiday Season, but a change is coming during this Fall weather transitional period, according to forecasters at the Omaha office of the National Weather Service. They say northeast Nebraska will...
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND TV

Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead

The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
North Platte Post

Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline

OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
