Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Several rounds of cold on the way
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest storm has moved out leaving behind a light coating of snow and a few icy patches. Plenty of cold air moved in with it and this will linger into Wednesday. We’ll start off in the teens, feeling more like the single digits thanks to a breeze. By the afternoon we’ll warm to the low 30s under sunny skies but the wind chill will make it feel more like the low to mid 20s.
KETV.com
Wind, rain and ice cause dozens of crashes on I-80
Neb. — Winter returned to parts of Nebraska on Tuesday. It didn't leave much snow on the ground, but there was plenty of danger along I-80 just west of Seward. Freezing rain turned into light snow creating a deceptive menace. But that wasn't the only concern according to...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday
(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares for winter driving as Nebraska gets a glimpse of snowy weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got a taste of winter weather on Tuesday, which led to a number of crashes across the state. Nebraska State Patrol and several local law enforcement agencies said they received calls all morning for vehicles sliding off the interstate and other highways. Truckers at...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WOWT
Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
KETV.com
Stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska reopens after crash requiring specialized hazmat cleanup
OMAHA, Neb. — A stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska has reopened after a crash Tuesday required specialized hazmat cleanup, according to the state patrol. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said I-80 from Shelton to Wood River, a distance of about 8 miles, has reopened after being closed for about 24 hours.
News Channel Nebraska
Wind blamed for power outages
SIDNEY - MidAmerican Energy is reporting power outages in southwest Iowa and the Sapp Bros Truck Stop near Percival was shut down. At 10:17 a.m., the power company reported 974 outages in Fremont County, including 602 at Sidney, 487 in Tabor, 167 at Riverton, 88 in Thurman, 105 in Randolph, 11 in Farragut and 43 in Underwood.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
1011now.com
Power outages impact portions of Lancaster, Jefferson and Gage Counties Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Power outages were reported Monday, impacting portions of Lancaster, Gage and Jefferson Counties. Norris Public Power said they were responding to a “large-scale outage’ in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties. Its website showed nearly 200 customers were without power as of 10:30am. As of 7:41 p.m., only two customers are without power in Jefferson and Thayer counties.
WOWT
Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday
Cool and cloudy this morning with northwest winds gusting up to 25mph. Winds die down this afternoon but we stay on the cool side with highs in the mid-40s. A few showers south of Omaha tonight, gusty winds will bring cooler conditions Sunday. New bird flu case in Nebraska commercial...
iheart.com
Cold Front To Bring Weather Change
Monday's weather in the Omaha/Council Bluffs region will be nice for late November as we push into the Christmas-New Year's Holiday Season, but a change is coming during this Fall weather transitional period, according to forecasters at the Omaha office of the National Weather Service. They say northeast Nebraska will...
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
KELOLAND TV
Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead
The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline
OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
Comments / 0