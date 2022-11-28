Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
KSBW.com
11 qualified applicants for Monterey city council announced
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey County has revealed the 11, new qualified applicants for its at-large city council vacancy. Due to Monterey bylaws, people who run for mayor have to give up their given city council seat (if they have one). When Dan Albert ran for his seat he had to leave a vacancy on the council. Now that the mayoral election is over, the city is looking for.
kalw.org
Is desalination the right solution to California's drought problems?
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the California Coastal Commission's recent approval of a controversial desalination plant in Monterey County. The plan was approved 9 years after it was first proposed, following 13 hours of debate at a public hearing. Proponents of the plan view desalination as...
Deputy district attorney hired as supervising attorney in Monterey County
Peuvrelle will transition to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office at the beginning of 2023. – This week, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced his congratulations to Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle on his appointment as supervising attorney in Monterey County. After successfully prosecuting Paul Flores...
KSBW.com
Olson Elementary in Marina unveils new school mural
MARINA, Calif. — Olson Elementary in partnership with the arts council for Monterey County and Mexican-American multimedia artist Sea Sevilla created a mural as part of a sixth-grade community project. Nearly 60 sixth-grade students under teachers Dr. Jamee Lynch-Moore and Jaime Quiros had the opportunity to meet and work...
sanbenito.com
Hazel Hawkins continues to seek financial solutions
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital issued a statement Nov. 28 assuring its employees and patients that the Hollister facility’s staff and other experts engaged by the hospital are “pursuing multiple angles to resolve” its current fiscal emergency. HHMH also emphasized that the hospital remains open and “continues to...
KSBW.com
City of Santa Cruz expects West Cliff repairs in the new year
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz announced that the plan to repair the collapsed roadway on West Cliff Drive could be finished next month. The city said, "The 'West Cliff Revetment Project' will replace protective rip-rap that has worn away and repair the bike/ped path. We expect to have completed project plans before the end of the year."
KSBW.com
Salinas residents left without mail after their mailboxes were broken into
SALINAS, Calif. — Nearly 300 residents at the Cypress Creek Apartments in Salinas have been without mail delivery for about eight months since their mailboxes were broken into earlier this year. Residents have been left in the dark, waiting for checks, missing bills, and important paperwork. The Post Office...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Metro announces winter service changes
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz Metro has updated their bus routes for the upcoming winter schedule. Metro officials announced that bus routes 69A (Watsonville) and route 91x (Santa Cruz) will be suspended. Other routes will remain for the winter schedule, including routes 69W and 71 with service between...
KSBW.com
Changes to bus routes and pricing are coming to Monterey County public transit
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Changes are coming to the Monterey -Salinas Transit System. This comes after The Monterey-Salinas Transit (MST) Board of Directors approved the Comprehensive Operational Analysis (COA) Final Network Plan in February 2022. This new program is now known as the Better Bus Network. MST says their...
Underage tobacco decoy operations result in eight citations for Watsonville businesses
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a minor decoy operation has resulted in several Watsonville tobacco businesses being fined for selling to minors. During the week, 11 businesses were visited, and one of them sold to an undercover volunteer. Cigarette City on Freedom Boulevard now faces a $1,000 fine for selling to minors, said police. The post Underage tobacco decoy operations result in eight citations for Watsonville businesses appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Prosecutor in Kristin Smart case to take job in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has been appointed as a Supervising Attorney for the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. Peuvrelle was the prosecutor on the Kristin Smart murder trial. The trial phase of that case wrapped up in October with Paul...
KSBW.com
Massive power outage affecting Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — In Santa Cruz County, a reported 17,000 homes and businesses were without power as of 3 p.m. According to the PG&E website, a map was posted of all the affected areas across the county mostly affecting the areas on the east side in the Capitola area and parts of Santa Cruz.
Prosecutor who won conviction in Kristin Smart trial is moving to Monterey County
SLO County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has been hired as supervising attorney for Monterey County’s District Attorney’s Office.
ediblemontereybay.com
Aahba Monterey Opens in Historic Downtown Spot
November 27, 2022 – One of the biggest local restaurant openings of 2022 can be summed up in a single word: bright. Bright as in flavor profile: The dishes at Aabha Indian in Monterey will be as vibrant as they’ve been at its sister restaurants, which emphasize inventive coastal California takes on classic Indian cuisine. Think mango salmon, artichoke-cumin pakoda and tandoori sea bass.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz organization helps farms transition to green farming systems
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — A Santa Cruz County organization is being recognized for its work in fighting the impacts of climate change. The California Climate and Agricultural Networks awarded Sacha Lozano, the program manager for the Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County, a climate and agriculture leadership award. The honor comes after the group helped local farms transition to more climate-resilient farming systems.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County residents on high alert ahead of storm
BEN LOMOND, Calif. — A storm system that could bring heavy rains and strong winds has PG&E crews on high alert and residents in the Santa Cruz mountains stocking up on storm items. A spokeswoman for the utility said the Santa Cruz mountains could be one of the areas...
Will West Cliff sidewalk collapse, continued erosion eventually pave the way for a one-way street?
The collapse of a section of sidewalk along West Cliff Drive last week shows that eroding cliffs pose a danger to roads and walkways along the coastline. Though some projects within the West Cliff Drive Adaptation and Management Plan are set for an undertaking, one idea — converting West Cliff Drive to a one-way street — is still just a concept. Could the recent cave-in change that?
KSBW.com
Salinas Fire Department is bringing back their Fire and EMS youth development program
SALINAS, Calif. — For the first time in 20 years, the Salinas Fire Department is bringing back its Fire and EMS Explorer Program. The program is designed to help 14 to 20-year-olds explore a career at the Salinas Fire Department. According to the Exploring website, they combine classroom training...
KSBW.com
Cal Fire CZU brings back backyard burning permits as the weather cools
Cal Fire San Mateo & Santa Cruz Unit is allowing residential backyard burning permits starting Dec. 1. Cal Fire says due to recent rains and cooler temperatures, which have lowered the threat of wildfires, they lifted the ban on backyard burning which was put into place in May. If you...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz health services urge people with mild illnesses to not visit ER
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Department of Public Health is asking people who have mild cases of respiratory infection and non-serious illnesses to avoid going to the hospital's emergency rooms. County officials are reporting a surge of cases of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19.
