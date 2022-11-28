ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Fall River Highway Ramp Overnight Closure

FALL RIVER — The state's transportation agency has announced the overnight closure this week of the ramp from I-195 west to Rt. 79/138 north in Fall River. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the ramp will be closed starting 9 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday and a detour will be in place.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
NECN

As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power

With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

New Bedford Firefighters Battle Purchase Street Fire

NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — Firefighters battled flames in a vacant building in New Bedford early Friday morning. According to a New Bedford Fire Department Facebook post, a passerby called 911 at about 6 a.m. on November 25 to report smoke coming from the building located at 1899 Purchase Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

House fire in New Bedford displaces five adults, four children

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Nine people, including a 94-year-old woman, were displaced after a fire broke out Saturday in a New Bedford multi-family home. Officials from New Bedford Fire Department said the fire started at about 5 a.m. at 14 Sidney St. Residents from the first-floor told firefighters...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being

A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Reducing waste: HandUp in New Bedford recycles and upcycles mattresses

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cotton, foam, and steel make up 75% of a mattress’s weight. HandUp sells those materials to other companies that will reuse them. Foam ultimately becomes carpet padding. Cotton will be ground up to make filling for items including pet beds. About 5% of the mattresses HandUp receives are gently used. The company cleans, sanitizes, and re-sells them.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Nine Residents Displaced In New Bedford Fire

Nine people were driven from their homes early Saturday morning when fire broke out in a three-story dwelling at 14 Sidney Street in New Bedford. According to a post on the New Bedford Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. First and second-floor tenants...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer

The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy