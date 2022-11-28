Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
Related
New Bedford School Classes to Resume Elsewhere Amid Boiler Issues
NEW BEDFORD — Classes at a New Bedford elementary school will resume at another location today after school was cancelled for three straight school days due to ongoing problem with the boiler. Jireh Swift Elementary School students from grades 1 through 5 will be attending classes offsite at the...
Fall River Highway Ramp Overnight Closure
FALL RIVER — The state's transportation agency has announced the overnight closure this week of the ramp from I-195 west to Rt. 79/138 north in Fall River. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the ramp will be closed starting 9 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday and a detour will be in place.
128-year-old ship returns to New Bedford harbor
The schooner Ernestina-Morrissey had been undergoing restoration in Bar Harbor, Maine, for the past seven years.
Dartmouth residents concerned about septic upgrade proposal
Dozens of Dartmouth residents attended a meeting Tuesday night to learn more about a proposal that would require them to upgrade their septic systems.
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
NECN
As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power
With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
Fall River Man Killed in Westport Crash on Thanksgiving Identified
WESTPORT — The man killed in a single-vehicle car crash on I-195 in Westport in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day has been identified as 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho of Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's office said Decarvalho was found dead in his car, which was on...
New Bedford Firefighters Battle Purchase Street Fire
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — Firefighters battled flames in a vacant building in New Bedford early Friday morning. According to a New Bedford Fire Department Facebook post, a passerby called 911 at about 6 a.m. on November 25 to report smoke coming from the building located at 1899 Purchase Street.
WCVB
Massachusetts seeing heavy rain, damaging winds during Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system has arrived in New England, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts on Wednesday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store Tragedy
"A car struck the building causing damage"Photo by(Whitman Police Department / Facebook) (WHITMAN, MA) On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Whitman Police Department revealed in a Facebook post that a car accident had taken place on Bedford Street, which involved a storefront.
ABC6.com
House fire in New Bedford displaces five adults, four children
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Nine people, including a 94-year-old woman, were displaced after a fire broke out Saturday in a New Bedford multi-family home. Officials from New Bedford Fire Department said the fire started at about 5 a.m. at 14 Sidney St. Residents from the first-floor told firefighters...
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being
A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Married couple found dead in Mass. home
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple.
WCVB
Reducing waste: HandUp in New Bedford recycles and upcycles mattresses
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cotton, foam, and steel make up 75% of a mattress’s weight. HandUp sells those materials to other companies that will reuse them. Foam ultimately becomes carpet padding. Cotton will be ground up to make filling for items including pet beds. About 5% of the mattresses HandUp receives are gently used. The company cleans, sanitizes, and re-sells them.
Nine Residents Displaced In New Bedford Fire
Nine people were driven from their homes early Saturday morning when fire broke out in a three-story dwelling at 14 Sidney Street in New Bedford. According to a post on the New Bedford Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. First and second-floor tenants...
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
fallriverreporter.com
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0