Illinois winter wheat conditions fall in final USDA crop report
Illinois winter wheat conditions fell in USDA’s final crop progress and condition report for 2022. As of Sunday, only 30% of the crop is considered good to excellent, down from 35% the week before and a significant decrease from 82% at this time last year. 84% of the crop has emerged, about 10 percentage points behind average for the last week in November.
Michigan harvest nears the finish line
The USDA says above freezing temperatures helped farmers continue harvesting in Michigan last week. Ninety-five percent of the crop is harvested. The winter wheat crop is rated 67 percent good to excellent. This is the final weekly Michigan crop report for the 2022 season. …
Michigan Farm Bureau tackles farm bill needs
Michigan Farm Bureau members are debating policy revisions that should be part of the 2023 Farm Bill. Public Policy and Commodity Division Director Matt Smego tells Brownfield farm bill listening sessions with members this year confirmed most areas of the legislation is effective. “The general message that we heard resoundingly...
South Dakota’s winter wheat in trouble
In the 38 years farmer Bryan Jorgensen has been growing winter wheat, he’s never seen a crop not emerge. The Ideal, South Dakota farmer tells Brownfield the crop is typically ankle high in late November, but that’s not the case this year. “We’ve not had any significant moisture...
Michigan Farm Bureau strives to end childhood hunger
Michigan’s farm community is on a mission to eradicate hunger. President Carl Bednarski tells Brownfield the Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies is transitioning into a For-Purpose business dedicated to hunger relief efforts. “We’re going to solve this issue,” he says. The organization has been partnering with...
Missouri drought alert extended
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has extended Missouri’s drought alert through and executive order. The announcement comes at the recommendation of the state’s Drought Assessment Committee, which met earlier this month. The alert was put into place in July and an extension allows the committee to continue supporting those affected by the drought.
Kansas winter wheat continues to decline
Kansas winter wheat conditions continue to decline due to historic drought. The USDA’s says 34 percent of the crop is rated good-to-excellent with 95 percent of the crop emerged. Topsoil moisture is 73 percent short to very short and subsoil moisture is 82 percent short to very short. …
Eastern Iowa farmers pleased with 2022 crop year
The 2022 harvest was favorable for some farmers in eastern Iowa. Benton County farmer Lance Lillibridge tells Brownfield he had one of his best corn crops ever. “I don’t know how we could ever ask for anything better,” Lillibridge said. “It’s really hard to complain with a mouthful.”
A livestock producer would like to see carbon markets expanded
A livestock producer says he would like to see carbon markets benefit the cattle industry. Nebraska Sandhills rancher Homer Buell tells Brownfield his ranch has been sequestering carbon through conservation practices for several decades. “I wonder how they can quantify that enough to get us into the carbon markets to get some carbon credits. I hope they look at that.”
Much colder northwest; mild weather across the rest of the Heartland
Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry weather favors final corn and soybean harvest efforts, especially in areas where snow cover had previously limited fieldwork. A little more than a week ago, on November 20, nearly one-quarter (23%) of Wisconsin’s corn remained in the field, on par with the 5-year average.
