kdal610.com
Area Snow Warnings And Advisories
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Several areas in northeastern Minnesota have Winter Weather Advisories posted and most of northwest Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 a-m to midnight on Tuesday. Parts of Douglas County could see 4 to 8 inches while 5 to 11 inches of snow...
kdal610.com
St. Louis County Adds New Snowplows
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Ten new snowplows have been added to the St. Louis County fleet of 120 to keep about 3,000 miles of roads clear this winter. This year’s additions have been custom designed using input from drivers and supervisors and feature a variety of new features.
