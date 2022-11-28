Popular password managing tool LastPass has had an eventful past few years. The company — which has been under the ownership of LogMeIn (which itself transitioned to GoTo) since 2015 — was in the news earlier this year following reports of a major security incident, according to PCMag. In early August, the company detected "unusual activity" within its development environment, following which they set out on an internal investigation. While LastPass stopped short of detailing what exactly this unusual activity constituted and what the investigation results were, the incident prompted the company to issue a lengthy blog post.

