OnePlus Commits To Four Major Android Updates For 'Select' 2023 Devices
OnePlus wants to catch up with Samsung and Apple at keeping its phones up to date for a few more years. At a community event in London, the company reportedly confirmed that OxygenOS 14 is in development, alongside an exciting new update policy for its phones. OnePlus says a handful of its smartphones will get four yearly Android version upgrades, which is the best that Android OEMs have to offer.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Task Bar Tips And Tricks You Should Try
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is among the most versatile foldable smartphones available. With flagship-grade hardware, it can handle everything you throw at it, including heavy video games, high-resolution video recording, and making or editing graphics via apps. However, it's not just the hardware that makes this device worthy of the expensive purchase. Samsung has tweaked its One UI to let users make the best out of the large primary screen of the smartphone by providing exclusive features such as the Taskbar.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Reveal Could Happen In Early February
As the new year rolls around, Samsung is expected to reveal its next lineup of Galaxy S smartphones, complete with new processors and camera updates.
Analyst Paints Gloomy Picture For Apple's iPhone Holiday Shipments
Protests and lockdowns at one of Apple's biggest manufacturing plants in China may significantly impact the production of the next iPhone this holiday.
How To Use Flex Mode On The Galaxy Z Fold 4, And Why You Might Want To
Flex Mode is a one-of-a-kind feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung's latest line of foldable flagships. Samsung has engineered the device's hinge to hold its position at preset angles. Flex Mode utilizes the phone's hinge folded in the halfway up position, turning it into a tiny pocketable laptop, improving the UI and functionality by giving you a more traditional full-size computer experience. It works with many first-party Samsung apps and a few third-party apps, but you can still use it with most unsupported apps too.
Android's New Holiday Update Lets You Share Your Car Keys Digitally
Google published a blog post confirming that they are indeed rolling out the 2022 Android Holiday Update soon.
iPhone 14's Satellite SOS Feature Turns Savior For Stranded Alaska Man
As the first reported incident where this feature may have saved a life, Apple's new SOS feature on iPhone 14 may have rescued a stranded man in Alaska.
The 5 Best Equalizer Apps For Your Android Phone
When properly configured, equalizers make for a superior listening experience on your Android phone. Some devices just don't sound clear or loud enough on default settings. By changing your Android phone's equalizer settings, you can tweak the lows, mids, or highs independently until your music or movies sound just perfect. There are a lot of junk apps out there, though. Many EQ apps are basic graphic equalizers with sliders that give granular control or a simple set of bass and treble knobs. You can filter the audio with quick presets, but these can be lacking.
Leaked Renders Of The Google Pixel 7a Reveal Refreshed Camera Bar Design
The next smartphone launch from Google is the Pixel 7a, which isn't due before July 2023, still eight months away
LastPass Security Breach Exposed Some Customer Data, But Details Are Still Slim
Popular password managing tool LastPass has had an eventful past few years. The company — which has been under the ownership of LogMeIn (which itself transitioned to GoTo) since 2015 — was in the news earlier this year following reports of a major security incident, according to PCMag. In early August, the company detected "unusual activity" within its development environment, following which they set out on an internal investigation. While LastPass stopped short of detailing what exactly this unusual activity constituted and what the investigation results were, the incident prompted the company to issue a lengthy blog post.
Venmo Vs CashApp: Which Is The Better Payment App?
Sending money via your smartphone is so easy. Choosing between Venmo and CashApp may seem daunting, but see which one is better for you.
Sony Mocopi Movement Trackers Are Like AirTags For VR
Sony introduced its new motion tracking system referred to as "Mocopi," and reservations for the product within the next couple of weeks.
Elon Musk Says Twitter's Potential Removal From iOS App Store Was 'Misunderstanding'
After Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, a few brands suspended their advertisement on Twitter. It was later reported that Elon Musk personally reached out to the CEOs of the companies that paused their ads on Twitter. At the moment, Twitter's debt is about $13 billion, while the advertising revenue was about $5 billion per year before Elon Musk acquired Twitter. Even with the Twitter Blue monthly subscription, the platform still needs ad revenue to turn around and make a profit, but losing half of its top advertisers doesn't help the situation.
How To Use A Wi-Fi Heatmap To Improve Your Connection
Troubleshooting a spotty Wi-Fi signal can be tedious, but utilizing a heatmap can help you zero in on problem spots and work to avoid any signal interference.
FCC Gives SpaceX The Go Ahead To Launch 7,500 Second-Gen Starlink Satellites
As part of the company's next-gen internet tech, SpaceX has been given permission by the FCC to launch several thousand new Starlink satellites into orbit.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go Launch Looks Imminent After Support Pages Go Live
Samsung has a pretty wide range of laptops that the company sells under the Galaxy Book sub-brand. Besides the "original" full-sized Galaxy Book notebook, other members of the Galaxy Book clan include the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Flex. In June 2021, Samsung made a new addition to the lineup when it launched the Samsung Galaxy Book Go.
'The Callisto Protocol' Being Slammed With Negative Reviews On Steam
"The Callisto Protocol" apparently comes with serious performance issues on PC, which reviewers have made note of via Steam. Here's what they're saying.
Honda Announces Big Expansion For Sensing Driver Assistance System
Honda's Sensing driver-assistance suite (and AcuraWatch) will be receiving major updates in the next few years. Here's what the expanded system will include.
The Best Drones Of 2022
With so many drones of all prices on the market, how do you determine which one is the right one for you? Start with these best drones of 2022.
Do People Feel Safer With The New iPhone SOS Feature? Here's What 44% Of Respondents Said
While. not everyone has an iPhone, the SOS feature is well-liked but not necessary beloved among its users.
