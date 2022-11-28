Read full article on original website
Lonnie Lee
4d ago
I will not support sending them anywhere. I was born and raised in Iowa and I have been a lifelong fan. We need some leadership on this team and the coach will have to make some hard decisions.
KCJJ
More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal
Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
Even After McNamara News, Another Iowa WR Hits the Portal
Yet another Iowa Hawkeye has entered the transfer portal. As he announced on Twitter this morning, Arland Bruce IV, one of Iowa's most versatile playmakers and their second-most productive wide receiver in 2022, is moving on. The news comes after scholarship players quarterback Alex Padilla, fellow wide receiver Keagan Johnson,...
goiowaawesome.com
Cade McNamara is a Great Start But The Clock is Still Ticking on Kirk Ferentz
To say Thanksgiving weekend was bad for Iowa football is an understatement. First, the Hawkeyes defecated all over Kinnick Stadium embarrassed themselves in a 24-17 loss to lowly Nebraska, a defeat which cost the program a second straight Big Ten West title. Then the Cornhuskers proceeded to seemingly get their...
goiowaawesome.com
#2 Iowa vs #7 Iowa State:
WHEN: 1:30 PM CT (Sunday, December 4) WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA) ANNOUNCERS: Shane Sparks, Jim Gibbons, and Tim Johnson. RADIO: AM 800 KXIC | Hawkeye Radio Network (YouTube) STREAM: FoxSports.com. MOBILE: Fox Sports app. TWITTER: @Hawks_Wrestling | @IowaAwesome | @IowaOnBTN. NOTE: Don't forget to follow all the action...
Iowa Football: Transfer Portal Buzz surrounding a top target
After years of Iowa fans wanting Kirk Ferentz to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal, it has finally happened. It's not a question whether or not Iowa will attack the transfer portal, it's a matter of how many guys they'll take from it.
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Football’s Offseason
You might be aware of the inspiring & exciting news Iowa secured its quarterback of the future in former Michigan Man Cade McNamara. I’m here to tell you this development is futile, because every QB that comes to this iteration of the Iowa football program turns into a pile of skin.
Two Iowa offensive line commits selected to play in U.S. Army Bowl
Iowa's offensive line class in the 2023 cycle is one of the best in the Big Ten and country. Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is the headliner of this group and will enroll at Iowa in January. Proctor will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas in January before he enrolls in Iowa City.
KCRG.com
Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
KCRG.com
Benton Community Schools join growing list of districts to make Narcan available in buildings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More Iowa schools are making sure they have Narcan on hand in case of an overdose. The medication Naloxone, known as Narcan, can reverse an opioid overdose. Iowa schools are getting doses for free. An initiative through the state is providing Iowa schools Narcan kits to...
KETV.com
Iowa's Johnson County buys, donates land back to original tribe owners
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The tribe Iowa is named after hasn't had land there in 200 years, but that's changing. A couple in eastern Iowa sold their land to the Johnson County Conservation Board earlier this year. That board in turn donated the seven acres of land back to...
ktvo.com
GoFundMe account started for southeast Iowa man involved in weekend crash
SOUTHEAST IOWA — A Fairfield, Iowa, employer is asking for donations for a southeast Iowa man who lost his wife and mother-in-law in a weekend crash. Faircast Inc. started a GoFundMe account for Sean Reid, of Stockport, Iowa. Reid is an employee at Faircast Inc. Reid was driving a...
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
KWQC
6 injured in Scott County UTV crash
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
KCRG.com
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire
Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
