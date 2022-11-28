ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonnie Lee
4d ago

I will not support sending them anywhere. I was born and raised in Iowa and I have been a lifelong fan. We need some leadership on this team and the coach will have to make some hard decisions.

KCJJ

More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal

Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections

The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Even After McNamara News, Another Iowa WR Hits the Portal

Yet another Iowa Hawkeye has entered the transfer portal. As he announced on Twitter this morning, Arland Bruce IV, one of Iowa's most versatile playmakers and their second-most productive wide receiver in 2022, is moving on. The news comes after scholarship players quarterback Alex Padilla, fellow wide receiver Keagan Johnson,...
IOWA CITY, IA
goiowaawesome.com

Cade McNamara is a Great Start But The Clock is Still Ticking on Kirk Ferentz

To say Thanksgiving weekend was bad for Iowa football is an understatement. First, the Hawkeyes defecated all over Kinnick Stadium embarrassed themselves in a 24-17 loss to lowly Nebraska, a defeat which cost the program a second straight Big Ten West title. Then the Cornhuskers proceeded to seemingly get their...
IOWA CITY, IA
goiowaawesome.com

#2 Iowa vs #7 Iowa State:

WHEN: 1:30 PM CT (Sunday, December 4) WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA) ANNOUNCERS: Shane Sparks, Jim Gibbons, and Tim Johnson. RADIO: AM 800 KXIC | Hawkeye Radio Network (YouTube) STREAM: FoxSports.com. MOBILE: Fox Sports app. TWITTER: @Hawks_Wrestling | @IowaAwesome | @IowaOnBTN. NOTE: Don't forget to follow all the action...
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Football’s Offseason

You might be aware of the inspiring & exciting news Iowa secured its quarterback of the future in former Michigan Man Cade McNamara. I’m here to tell you this development is futile, because every QB that comes to this iteration of the Iowa football program turns into a pile of skin.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
TIFFIN, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange

You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

6 injured in Scott County UTV crash

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
PRINCETON, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire

Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
CASCADE, IA
