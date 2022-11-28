Tennessee State Parks, American Canoe Association-TN Win Award for Kayak Instruction Events

Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Families can get free books from Tenn. Dept. of Education
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education is teaming up with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to offer free at-home reading resources to families with children in grades K-2. The program allows families to order an at-home “Decodable Book Series” for each of their children over winter break.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmaker wants handgun carry permits for cities like Nashville, Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for handgun carry permits in the state's most populous cities. Last year, Governor Bill Lee and the state legislature passed a permitless carry law for those 21 years of age or older as well as those 18 years of age or older who are active military.
Report card evaluates performance of Tennessee schools, districts
The Tennessee Department of Education on Monday released its annual State Report Card, offering a detailed look at individual schools, school districts and statewide education performance.
Tennessee chapter pushes for ‘Honoring the Fallen’ license plates
Spouses of fallen officers are hoping to keep their loved one’s memory alive here in Tennessee.
Participants in Tennessee’s Family First program to receive $500
The Tennessee Department of Human Services is providing extra support for families to receive cash assistance of $500.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
WSMV
First Lady Maria Lee launches ‘12 Days of Giving’ campaign
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Tuesday launched a 12 Days of Giving social media campaign to highlight impactful nonprofits across the state and encourage residents to give back a little during the holiday season. The 12 Days of Giving began Tuesday and will feature...
Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Tennessee Valley
(WHNT) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — if you’re a fan of Christmas parades and community events! From the sounds of “Christmas in Dixie” in Fort Payne all the way through the Rocket City and the Shoals, the Tennessee Valley has a multitude of Christmas and holiday events for just about […]
Tennessee Gives Families Extra $500 TANF EBT Benefits For Holiday Expenses
To lighten the burden endured by low-income households, Tennessee will be helping out approximately 24,000 children and their families with a little extra support this holiday season. SNAP Benefits:...
WKRN
Tennessee teen charged with bringing loaded pistol to school on first day
According to Metro police, a 10th-grader was walking in the hallway at Hillwood High School and upset, stating that she had a weapon and would shoot up the school. Tennessee teen charged with bringing loaded pistol …. According to Metro police, a 10th-grader was walking in the hallway at Hillwood...
First responder-focused overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee
First responders are on the front lines of the overdose crisis seen across the country and here in Tennessee. A program focused on their role in the fight to save lives is now expanding in Middle Tennessee thanks to a $6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance.
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
$40M Tennessee incentive for battery cathode plant approved
A Tennessee panel on Monday approved a $40 million state economic incentive for a company that plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries.
"Horrific" conditions has lawmakers calling for action in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent death of a homeless toddler in Tennessee has lawmakers asking for quick action from Gov. Bill Lee. It’s directed at the Department of Children’s Services. One lawmaker ABC24 spoke with described the current conditions as horrific, and says the department has been...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky lawmaker Ralph Alvarado to lead Tennessee Department of Health
Republican State Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester has been appointed commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Health. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Alvarado’s appointment earlier this week. He will succeed Interim Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald and will begin his new position Jan. 16. In a press release announcing his...
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Harwell came home from a meeting and saw a strange Bronco in her driveway. Before she could think, she was face-to-face with the burglar, and she wasn't afraid to chase after him.
Toll lanes in Tennessee? State leaders considering options to replace declining gas tax revenue
Some of Tennessee's leaders are expressing an openness to considering toll lanes in the Volunteer State to help pay for roads and bridges and congestion reduction projects.
