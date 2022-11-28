Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Please, bring it on': Michigan players on-board with potential playoff rematch against Ohio State
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan football team is riding quite a high, as it followed up last week's lopsided win at Ohio State with a convincing win over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game. And evidently, they'd be happy to take on the Buckeyes once again. Following the...
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan 28, Purdue 13, 3Q
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan football team is back at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Championship Game, and this year’s opponent from the West is Purdue. The Boilermakers (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) won three in a row and got some help from Nebraska to sneak into their first Big Ten Championship Game. They boast victories over Minnesota, Maryland and Illinois, but lost by 21 to Iowa, by 11 to Wisconsin and by four to Penn State.
Iowa Football: Transfer Portal Buzz surrounding a top target
After years of Iowa fans wanting Kirk Ferentz to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal, it has finally happened. It's not a question whether or not Iowa will attack the transfer portal, it's a matter of how many guys they'll take from it.
Michigan powers past Purdue for second-straight Big Ten championship, sparking national media reaction
The one counter to every pro-Michigan statement has been the same all year long: “But what about J.J. McCarthy?” Michigan waited until winning time to unleash its five-star quarterback. McCarthy had his coming-out party in The Game when he totaled 14 touchdowns in the romp over Ohio State. McCarthy built on it with an electric performance in No. 2 Michigan’s 43-22 win over Purdue in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game.
CHAMPIONS: Michigan pulls away from Purdue in second half, captures 44th Big Ten title
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After a season full of pulling away from teams in the second half, it only made sense for Michigan to do it again Saturday night with a championship on the line. After a sluggish first half in which it only mustered 135 yards and led Purdue...
Jim Harbaugh press conference: What the Michigan coach said after winning the Big Ten title
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh gave a brief press conference after his Wolverines beat Purdue, 43-22, to win the Big Ten title. First, I would like to thank the parents of the Michigan Wolverine players for raising such tremendous young men. Not just these two super sophs right here, but all of them.
Boiler Sports Report Game Thread: Big Ten Championship game
Purdue and Michigan will kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Fox with a Big Ten championship game on the line. The Boilermakers are coming off of a blowout win over in-state rivals Indiana and with that win, Purdue clinched their first Big Ten West title in program history. Additionally, the Boilermakers left Bloomington relatively healthy with no new names popping up on the injury report for Purdue.
Michigan football reveals uniforms for Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday during the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a photo on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants, blue jerseys and blue accessories — for the nationally televised game. Kickoff will be at 8:17 p.m. on FOX.
JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards discuss Big Ten title, remaining goals: 'Job's not finished'
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Following the Michigan football team's 43-22 win over Purdue in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game, sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy and sophomore running back Donovan Edwards met with reporters to discuss the win, Michigan's remaining goals and more. See everything they had to say below. Q....
Two Iowa offensive line commits selected to play in U.S. Army Bowl
Iowa's offensive line class in the 2023 cycle is one of the best in the Big Ten and country. Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is the headliner of this group and will enroll at Iowa in January. Proctor will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas in January before he enrolls in Iowa City.
Tracking WSU transfers and decommits since 2020: How'd it turn out?
Transferring is no guarantee of happiness or success. Sometimes it works, sometimes doesn't. For fans, the transfer portal world yields a perpetual question: "Hey, whatever became of ... ?"
247Sports
63K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1