Iowa City, IA

Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan 28, Purdue 13, 3Q

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan football team is back at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Championship Game, and this year’s opponent from the West is Purdue. The Boilermakers (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) won three in a row and got some help from Nebraska to sneak into their first Big Ten Championship Game. They boast victories over Minnesota, Maryland and Illinois, but lost by 21 to Iowa, by 11 to Wisconsin and by four to Penn State.
Michigan powers past Purdue for second-straight Big Ten championship, sparking national media reaction

The one counter to every pro-Michigan statement has been the same all year long: “But what about J.J. McCarthy?” Michigan waited until winning time to unleash its five-star quarterback. McCarthy had his coming-out party in The Game when he totaled 14 touchdowns in the romp over Ohio State. McCarthy built on it with an electric performance in No. 2 Michigan’s 43-22 win over Purdue in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game.
Boiler Sports Report Game Thread: Big Ten Championship game

Purdue and Michigan will kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Fox with a Big Ten championship game on the line. The Boilermakers are coming off of a blowout win over in-state rivals Indiana and with that win, Purdue clinched their first Big Ten West title in program history. Additionally, the Boilermakers left Bloomington relatively healthy with no new names popping up on the injury report for Purdue.
Michigan football reveals uniforms for Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday during the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a photo on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants, blue jerseys and blue accessories — for the nationally televised game. Kickoff will be at 8:17 p.m. on FOX.
ANN ARBOR, MI
