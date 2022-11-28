INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan football team is back at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Championship Game, and this year’s opponent from the West is Purdue. The Boilermakers (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) won three in a row and got some help from Nebraska to sneak into their first Big Ten Championship Game. They boast victories over Minnesota, Maryland and Illinois, but lost by 21 to Iowa, by 11 to Wisconsin and by four to Penn State.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO