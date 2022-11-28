ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Housing projects break ground in northern Michigan

EMMET AND GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two housing projects broke ground on Thursday in northern Michigan, both of which are geared towards creating more affordable housing. Work on two family homes in Petoskey and a four-story apartment building in Traverse City is officially underway. Another story: Charlevoix could...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
New college degree expands on cleaning polluted waters

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northwestern Michigan College is adding a first-of-its-kind degree program that emphasizes monitoring and cleaning polluted groundwater. Water quality environmental technology --or Wet Tech-- degree focuses on inland waters and soils that have been part of historical industrial use. Another story: EPA expresses concern over...
Hagerty to cut workforce by 6%

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hagerty, the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for classic vehicles, announced it will be cutting 6% percent of its workforce, according to an email sent to employees from Chief Executive Officer McKeel Hagerty. “This is not a decision we take lightly, and we...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Glen Lake enters new season with new senior leadership

LEELANAU COUNTY -- The Glen Lake Laker girls basketball program made the state semifinals last season building off the success the team had in 2017 and 2018 with final four appearances. The new challenge this season will be replacing a strong senior class led by Grace Bradford who now plays...
MAPLE CITY, MI
Hit and run suspect arrested in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 47-year-old man is behind bars following a hit and run in Grand Traverse County. Detectives with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they located the 2019 Honda CRV they believe was involved in hitting a pedestrian on West Long Lake Road. The...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

