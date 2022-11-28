Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Housing projects break ground in northern Michigan
EMMET AND GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two housing projects broke ground on Thursday in northern Michigan, both of which are geared towards creating more affordable housing. Work on two family homes in Petoskey and a four-story apartment building in Traverse City is officially underway. Another story: Charlevoix could...
UpNorthLive.com
New college degree expands on cleaning polluted waters
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northwestern Michigan College is adding a first-of-its-kind degree program that emphasizes monitoring and cleaning polluted groundwater. Water quality environmental technology --or Wet Tech-- degree focuses on inland waters and soils that have been part of historical industrial use. Another story: EPA expresses concern over...
UpNorthLive.com
Construction begins on 192-apartment workforce housing development
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project to get more workforce housing built in northern Michigan is officially underway. A groundbreaking event took place Wednesday for a development that will eventually provide 192 apartments to Grand Traverse County. The 38-acre site is on the west side of Four Mile...
UpNorthLive.com
Hagerty to cut workforce by 6%
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hagerty, the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for classic vehicles, announced it will be cutting 6% percent of its workforce, according to an email sent to employees from Chief Executive Officer McKeel Hagerty. “This is not a decision we take lightly, and we...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman responsible for abandoning 29 cats pleads guilty to reduced charge
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU ) -- A Grawn woman charged with abandoning 29 cats outside a Leelanau County veterinary office pleaded guilty Friday. Kathy Jasinski, 51, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of abandonment of 4 to 9 animals, a misdemeanor. Jasinski was originally charged with a felony of abandonment...
UpNorthLive.com
Glen Lake enters new season with new senior leadership
LEELANAU COUNTY -- The Glen Lake Laker girls basketball program made the state semifinals last season building off the success the team had in 2017 and 2018 with final four appearances. The new challenge this season will be replacing a strong senior class led by Grace Bradford who now plays...
UpNorthLive.com
Hit and run suspect arrested in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 47-year-old man is behind bars following a hit and run in Grand Traverse County. Detectives with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they located the 2019 Honda CRV they believe was involved in hitting a pedestrian on West Long Lake Road. The...
UpNorthLive.com
Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office needs help finding hit and run suspect
---------------- A 23-year-old woman is in the hospital after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said a driver hit her in Long Lake Township. The sheriff's office reported on December 2, 2022, at 6:21 p.m. deputies and emergency medical responders were called to West Long Lake Road for an injured person on the side of the road.
