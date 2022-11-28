Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Lewandowski reveals Lionel Messi conversation during World Cup clash
Robert Lewandowski has detailed what was said during a minor altercation with Lionel Messi during Poland's World Cup loss to Argentina on Wednesday.
Real Madrid set conditions for potential Kylian Mbappe deal
Real Madrid have decided the conditions Kylian Mbappe would have to meet if he wanted to join the club.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision; Arteta eyes Asensio
Transfer rumours from Sunday, including Arsenal's interest in Marco Asension, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision and more.
Chelsea remain hopeful over deal to sign key defensive target
Chelsea remain hopeful they will agree a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.
Ange Postecoglou confirms Alistair Johnston 'definitely on Celtic's radar'
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston is among the club's list of targets in the January transfer window.
United States predicted lineup vs Netherlands - World Cup
The United States' predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against the Netherlands.
Cole Bassett opens up on failed Fortuna Sittard spell following Colorado Rapids return
Having left for Europe less than a year ago, Cole Bassett probably didn't expect to be back with the Colorado Rapids quite so soon. Nevertheless, the once-capped United States international midfielder returned to Denver last month after less-than-ideal spells on loan at Dutch clubs Feyenoord and Fortuna Sittard. Given the...
Cody Gakpo responds to Man Utd transfer interest
Cody Gakpo discusses his club future amid interest from Manchester United.
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals transfer talks with Man City & Paris Saint-Germain
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals he spoke with PSG and Man City about a transfer.
Sporting Kansas City re-sign Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza & Andreu Fontas to new deals
Sporting Kansas City have signed veteran trio Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza, and Andreu Fontas to new contracts, the club announced Friday. The three players were due to be out of contract at the end of the year, but both Zusi and Espinoza have agreed deals through 2023 with an option on an extra year. Fontas, meanwhile, has signed a new two-year contract.
Lauren Hemp: Gareth Taylor provides injury update on Manchester City winger
Gareth Taylor described Lauren Hemp as 'close' to a return to action for Manchester City, with the winger having not featured since the first weekend of November due to a thigh injury.
Arsenal 1-0 Everton WSL: Player ratings as Vivianne Miedema magic sees Gunners past Toffees
Match report & player ratings from Arsenal 1-0 Everton in the WSL.
Man Utd 5-0 Aston Villa WSL: Player ratings as Red Devils cruise to thumping win
Player ratings from the WSL clash between Man Utd & Aston Villa at Old Trafford - 3 December 2022.
Borussia Dortmund director sounds Jude Bellingham warning to Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer warns Liverpool not to expect any gifts in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.
Colombian midfielder Andres Balanta dies after training session aged 22
Colombian midfielder Andres Balanta passes away aged 22 after collapsing during first-team training.
Bayer Leverkusen eyeing Club Pachuca's Luis Chavez
Club Pachuca’s Luis Chavez is likely to be the next Mexican figure exported to Europe.
Mateo Kovacic defends Romelu Lukaku & discusses Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic fields questions about Romelu Lukaku & Josko Gvardiol at the World Cup.
USMNT team news: Berhalter gives updates on Pulisic & Sargent ahead of Netherlands clash
On the eve of the USMNT's huge World Cup round-of-16 clash against the Netherlands, head coach Gregg Berhalter has provided a promising update on the fitness of star man Christian Pulisic.
Tottenham face battle in race to sign Spain international
Tottenham are continuing to plan for the January transfer window and have their eyes set on a Spain international.
How Man Utd used width of Old Trafford pitch to beat Aston Villa
Marc Skinner explains Man Utd's tactics in big WSL win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0