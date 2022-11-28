ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Emergency officials in Hawaii are warning residents near Mauna Loa of Pele’s Hair — but what is it and why is it dangerous?

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano , began erupting at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, McClatchy News reported.

The eruption is confined to Moku‘āweoweo, the summit caldera of the 13,100-foot volcano, the Hawaii Volcano Observatory reported.

Lava has overflowed the caldera but does not pose a threat to populated areas at the moment, emergency officials said Monday, Nov. 28.

Watch out for ‘vog,’ Hawaii authorities warn as Mauna Loa erupts. But what is it?

The National Weather Service has warned that up to a quarter-inch of ash may fall on Hawaii, warning people with breathing problems to remain inside.

A 7:20 a.m. alert from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says ash, gas and Pele’s Hair may be carried downwind from the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.

What does Mauna Loa look like right now? Photos show surreal view from volcanic eruption

Here’s what to know:

What is Pele’s Hair?

Pele’s Hair, a byproduct of volcano eruptions, are thin glass fibers “named after the volcanic deity Pele,” according to the National Park Service.

Piles of the long, hair-like fibers can be found near volcanic summits in Hawaii. The fibers resemble “golden mats of hair,” the park service says on a page about the phenomena.

“When bubbles of gas near the surface of a lava flow burst, it can stretch the skin of the molten lava into long threads,” the page said.

Strands of Pele’s Hair can stretch up to 2 feet in length but are less than a micron, or .001 millimeters, wide. They are light enough to be picked up and carried by the wind.

Pele’s Hair can form mats up to several inches deep. The fragile mats are easily broken, but because they are glass, they can form slivers in the skin or eyes, the agency warned.

“Caution around the fibers is necessary to avoid injury from the slivers,” the agency advised. Birds sometimes use the fibers as part of their nests, however.

Who is Pele?

Pele, short for Pelehonuamea, is a Native Hawaiian deity of fire and volcanoes, Hawaii.com reported. According to legend, she dwells at the summit of Kīlauea on Hawaii.

The goddess is said to travel the islands, appearing to people “as a beautiful young woman, or as an old woman, sometimes accompanied by a white dog.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqTL5_0jQ8dJDB00
As Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii, officials warn residents against falling ash and “Pele’s Hair.” National Park Service

Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii for first time in 38 years following months of earthquakes

Crowds expected to flood Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park as Mauna Loa erupts

Man apologizes for peeing on Mauna Kea, posting video. ‘I was so arrogant’

Comments / 15

Robert Fossum
4d ago

I miss home... but has changed so much since being a kid...an yes madam pele is real... sometimes she'll have res fiery hair when she shows her to someone not from to tell me to come home... kauaiboy669

Reply(4)
8
Rich T
3d ago

people will suffer from this. pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosisA disease of the lungs, allegedly caused by inhaling microscopic silicate particles originating from the eruption of a volcano.

Reply
2
The Sacramento Bee

