Report finds SMBs already connect technology adoption to business resiliency but in order to thrive, they need solutions specific to their needs. Dublin, Ireland – November 30 – Beyond Now, a fast-growing ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, today launched global research that illuminates a ‘new’ kind of small medium business (SMB) market, one that has vast, untapped potential for communications services providers (CSPs) to accelerate their growth in the B2B sector. Despite impending recession, SMBs are not afraid to invest in technology as they understand it’s a key factor in improving business resilience.

1 DAY AGO