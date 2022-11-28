Read full article on original website
Related
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
geekwire.com
What to expect at re:Invent: Amazon Web Services navigates uncertain economic times
Amazon Web Services will face a new challenge at its annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas this week: keeping software developers and big corporate customers engaged with the long-term potential of its cloud platform, while grappling with the more immediate realities of an economic downturn. The stakes are high for...
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
Post-Pandemic Real-Time Payment Trend Shapes Future of Travel
Travel bans slowed the world down, but recovery points to the attraction of real-time payments. That’s according to Spencer Hanlon, global head of travel payments at Nium, who said in an interview with PYMNTS that while the period of travel bans and canceled flights was the most difficult time in the industry, it was also the most educational.
Greenwood Inc. Continues To Lead ‘Bank Black’ Movement With Another $45 Million In Venture Capital Funding
Greenwood Inc., which kicked off the “Bank Black” movement in 2020, announced that it has raised $45 million in venture capital funding to expand its digital banking services. Forbes reports the Atlanta-based digital banking platform is co-founded by former entertainment executive Ryan Glover, tech entrepreneur Paul Judge, 90-year-old...
Here's Why Goldman Sachs is Investing a Lot of Money in Robotics
Robots are, in the minds of most people, still inextricably tied to science-fiction movies from the 1980s -- a talking friend with a mechanical voice and light-up buttons for eyes. In reality, robotics is a wide-spanning field that can mean everything from your Roomba vacuum cleaner (the company that makes...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging the Credit Union Advantage
Credit unions have a secret weapon that some financial institutions (FIs) may struggle to attain: member satisfaction. CU members have higher-than-average member satisfaction rates, and of those satisfied members, 6% said convenience and ease of use of online banking capabilities are the top reasons they are satisfied and 5% cited convenience and ease of use of mobile banking capabilities as the most important reason.
Happi
Avon Expands AI and AR Selling Tools in International Markets
Perfect Corp. has extended its partnership with Avon to launch a virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience in nine initial markets—UK, South Africa, The Philippines, Italy, Poland, Russia, Romania, Czech Republic, and Turkey. Through Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR virtual try-on technology, Avon’s customers are able to instantly try...
itbusinessnet.com
SMBs represent a trillion-dollar opportunity for CSPs, but they are not waiting for anyone
Report finds SMBs already connect technology adoption to business resiliency but in order to thrive, they need solutions specific to their needs. Dublin, Ireland – November 30 – Beyond Now, a fast-growing ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, today launched global research that illuminates a ‘new’ kind of small medium business (SMB) market, one that has vast, untapped potential for communications services providers (CSPs) to accelerate their growth in the B2B sector. Despite impending recession, SMBs are not afraid to invest in technology as they understand it’s a key factor in improving business resilience.
Saltbox Raises $35M In Series B Funding Round To Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement For Small Ecommerce Companies
Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, today announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc.; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
Want to create a startup? Join another first
STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 technology startups were created in Europe and Israel by former employees of about 200 venture capital-backed unicorns in the region since the financial crisis of 2008, a report by VC firm Accel showed on Tuesday.
salestechstar.com
Zenlayer Named AWS Partner of the Year 2022
Joint solutions power low-latency, real time digital services for global customers. Zenlayer, a massively distributed edge cloud service provider, announced that it is named an AWS Partner of the Year 2022 in two distinct categories – “ISV Partner of the Year” and “Marketplace Partner of the Year.” The awards recognize Zenlayer’s significant role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Citi CEO Jane Fraser: ‘If grandma’s investing in crypto, we better have protections in place.’
On this week’s episode of Fortune‘s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi, about the massive turnaround job she was tasked with, problems in the crypto world, and how Fortune played a role in her decision to move to the U.S.
salestechstar.com
Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer
Experienced SaaS CxO Will Scale Company to Meet Growing Customer and Market Demand. Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions.
TechCrunch
Smartphone re-commerce startup Badili raises $2.1M pre-seed funding
The Venture Catalysts, V&R Africa, Grenfell holdings, and SOSV, participated in the round, as did family offices and angel investors from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and India. Buoyed by the new funding, Badili plans to explore new growth opportunities in West Africa, where it hopes to tap an increasing demand...
Perfect Day is Building an AWS for Precision Fermentation
Back when Amazon was still just an e-commerce company, its founder Jeff Bezos had become frustrated that every project it spun up took so long to get going. So when he asked his then-chief of staff Andy Jassy to investigate, Jassy found that everyone was spending all their time reinventing wheels:
aiexpress.io
Using PAM to secure digital identities, SPHERE announces $31M in funding
The adoption of cloud computing in hybrid and distant working environments have modified the assault floor endlessly. Now safety groups not solely have to guard on-premises networks, but additionally consumer and machine identities with privileged entry administration (PAM) and identification entry administration (IAM) to manage entry to delicate data. In...
TechCrunch
Pangea Cyber wants to simplify security for developers with an API approach
The company’s approach has attracted a fair bit of investor attention with over $50 million raised since it launched last year, an amazing amount of funding in a short amount of time, especially in the current funding environment. The latest round is a $26 million Series B. Company co-founder...
Synchrony’s DEI Agenda: Applying Data to Drive Workplace Equity and Funding for Black Founders
Two significant components mark the diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts of consumer financial services giant Synchrony: Elevation of more diverse leaders, including Black executives, to senior management through intentional, data-driven initiatives and the advancement of innovative, game-changing Black startups via strategic investments. Companies that put teeth behind their workplace equity...
TechCrunch
Edtech Saasguru wants to fix the cloud talent shortage at scale
Saasguru’s last funding was nine months ago, when it raised a pre-seed round of $1.3 million AUD. The company was founded in 2021 by Amit Choudhary, Atif Saad and Prateek Kataria. Choudhary and Saad sold their last startup SaaSfocus, a Salesforce consulting company, to Cognizant in 2018. So far,...
