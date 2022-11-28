ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

34-year-old man shot, killed in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest side of the city were sent to the 100 block of North Kossuth Street to investigate reports of gunfire in the area around 4:15 p.m., police said.While searching for the source of the gunfire the officers came across a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Critically Injured In Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times early yesterday morning in Eastern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 800 Block of North Belnord Avenue shortly before 2:30 am. The Baltimore Police Department received a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the location, they located the victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 32-Year-Old Critically Injured In Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies nearly 5 months after shooting; death ruled homicide, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified three recent homicide victims, including a man who was shot in April and died in September. Police say 25-year-old Deontae Curry was shot on April 12 in the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue. Police say Curry died from his injuries on September 2. On November 21, his death was ruled a homicide.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Late Night Baltimore Shooting

Police are investigating a murder that occurred overnight in Baltimore, authorities say. Investigators were able to locate the 35-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds after a Shot Spotter alert was received in the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue shortly before midnight, Monday, Nov. 28, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are searching for a man who was last seen on November 19th. 4 days after his disappearance, police located his abandoned vehicle in Northwest Baltimore but did not find any clues or information regarding his whereabouts. Police in Baltimore are seeking your assistance in locating 28-year-old Darian Boone. The last time he was seen was in the 3800 block of Garrison Avenue on the 19th of November. His height is approximately 6 feet, and his weight is 175 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black sweatsuit The post Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon, Baltimore City Police said.  Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.  Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.  Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-386-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.    
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Victim found by MTA Police Officer dies of gunshot wounds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot over the weekend died from his injuries, police announced Tuesday. The 38-year-old victim was shot Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. while in the 900 block of North Broadway Street. Police say when they arrived, the man was unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Northeast, Baltimore. Shortly after 7 pm, the Baltimore Police Department received a shot spotter alert in the vicinity of Belair Road at Mayfield Avenue. While police were investigating, two victims that had been shot walked into a local hospital. At the hospital, police found a 32-year-old man, shot in the buttocks, and a 28-year-old man shot in his right foot. The condition of the two victims is unknown at this time. Neither a suspect nor a motive has been identified by detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Two Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was seriously injured yesterday afternoon in Central Baltimore. Officers from the Baltimore PD responded to an area hospital at approximately 4:20 p.m. in response to a shooting victim who had walked in asking for medical treatment. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the left armpit area of his left arm. The injuries to the victim are serious. According to the victim, he was shot around 4 p.m. in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Boulevard and McCulloh Street, but detectives have been unable to locate the scene The post Man Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

35-year-old man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Monday night. At approximately 11:47 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue, for a Shot Spotter alert. Once there, officers located a 35-year-old man suffering from apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman charged in death of four-year-old boy found in dumpster

BALTIMORE -- One of two women charged in the death of four-year-old Malachi Lawson in 2019 was in court Wednesday."He had a smile that I'll never see ever again," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.This is a story WJZ has been covering for three years."This kind of tore at me because it's a four-year-old helpless kid," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.Shakita Lawson was in court Wednesday hoping to go to trial.Her case has been delayed many times because of the pandemic and other reasons.It was postponed again Wednesday because the prosecutor on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two young adults identified in fatal North Baltimore crash

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police have identified the two adults that died in a one-car crash this weekend.Officers responded to the wreck that happened in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive on Sunday afternoon.Around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. 22-year-old Andre Owens, and 23-year-old Kayla Polley died at the scene, according to police.  
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

Once again, murders in our city continue to be committed with alarming, frightening and painful frequency. As you’ve undoubtedly heard, more than 300 people have been killed in Baltimore for the 8th consecutive year. The horrible count stands at 308 as of this morning. That’s exactly the number of...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police find man dead with gunshot wound

Baltimore City police are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said they responded to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from an...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Annapolis, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was stabbed Thursday during an attempted robbery in Annapolis, police said. Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Obery Court, where they found the man bleeding from the upper torso, according to Annapolis Police. He was then airlifted to an area trauma center. The victim told officers that he was stabbed by someone trying to rob him. His condition is currently unknown. Police said the suspect left before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis Police. 
ANNAPOLIS, MD
