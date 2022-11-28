ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two Titans Lead Fan Voting for Pro Bowl Games

NASHVILLE – Ryan Stonehouse quickly has made a name for himself in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie is the top vote-getter among AFC punters in the early stages of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting. The NFL released the first round of results Monday afternoon, and Stonehouse had 24,761 votes, which was well short of the NFC’s top punter. Johnny Hekker of Carolina (40,669 votes). Hekker is an 11-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team

Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Syracuse.com

Ex-Bills, Syracuse football coach hands off play-calling for Broncos (SU, CNY in the NFL)

Former Buffalo Bills and Syracuse football coach Nathaniel Hackett has handed over play-calling duties to one of his assistants on the Denver Broncos. Hackett, the Broncos head coach who was previously an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills and Syracuse University, put quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in charge of calling plays to quarterback Russell Wilson after a disappointing 3-6 start to the season. But the move hasn’t helped much, as the Broncos dropped two more games, including a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday

The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Jets Worked Out Four Players, Including TE Dalton Keene

The team also worked out tight ends John Lovett and Dominique Daffney. Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him. He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus...
thecomeback.com

Matt Rhule makes shocking comments on time with Panthers

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule made surprising comments on his time with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. Things were very bad for Rhule in Carolina. He finished with an 11-27 record through 38 games as an NFL head coach. The Panthers never recorded more than five wins with Rhule as their coach. The Panthers started 1-4 this season, and then Rhule got canned.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Dolphins-Niners

Week 13 is finally here. Why would we be so excited, you might wonder? Week 13 is special because this is when we start to really see similarities present themselves between team health and team success. We are able to get a clearer picture regarding which teams will and won’t make the playoffs when you combine current records with the Banged Up Score Rankings.

