Comrades Escort Pasco Police Officer Shot in the Line of Duty Home [VIDEO]
A Pasco Police Officer shot in the line of duty is now home to recover. Pasco Police Officer Jeremy Jones was shot making an arrest Thursday, December 1st near 12th Avenue North and Riverview Drive in Pasco. Officer Jones was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske issued the following:
Woman drags boyfriend out of burning Kennewick home. He’s in critical condition
“She was instrumental in helping give him a chance.”
Half of ‘Older’ Gang Duo Captured, Other Still on Loose
Back around November 17th, we reported on a non-typical pair of gang-related suspects sought by Kennewick Police. They did not fit the usual age bracket for this kind of activity. One suspect captured, the other still sought. Kennewick Police are reporting half of the duo, 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, known as...
Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
Pasco Police Officer Shot, Rushed to Hospital
UPDATE: From Pasco Police: Thursday afternoon at about 1:30 Officer Jeremy Jones was shot while making an arrest. Officer Jones is in stable condition and is recovering at a local hospital. He is a 16 year veteran of the Department and is currently assigned to patrol. Devontea Wright, 27, was arrested on his nationwide extraditable arrest warrant for Assault 1st Degree, related to a recent Kennewick shooting. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is handling this investigation.
Driver Who Hit and Killed Elderly Pedestrian in Pasco Captured
Pasco Police say the driver of a stolen car who hit and killed an elderly woman has been caught. Man stuck woman November 22nd. The man, driving a car that was previously reported stolen to police, slammed into the elderly 73-year-old woman around 6 PM near the intersection of North 20th Ave. and Nixon Streets, then sped off.
Neighbor’s camera captured deadly Kennewick shooting. Victim wasn’t found for 2 days
Bail is set at $1.5 million.
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
A Pasco man feared violating a court order. So he left a beaten woman outside for hours
A Pasco man left a seriously beaten woman outside to die because he feared getting into trouble if he called 911. Joe Cruz Garza, 56, is currently being held in the Franklin County jail for violating a court protection order that was supposed to keep him away from 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy.
Woman arrested for theft and forgery
PENDLETON – Pendleton police expect more arrests will follow after a woman was taken into custody for first-degree theft, first degree forgery, and other charges on Tuesday. Jennifer Marie Reser, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Tuesday. Police Chief Chuck Byram...
Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Deliver Smiles In Tri-Cities
The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer. The 8 to 9 vehicles run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights. The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks...
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022
Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
Forget Batteries–Is Your Smoke Detector Too Old? Pasco Fire
Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted Pasco Fire with a smoking house issue early Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no severe damage was done, but the reason it was not detected is a wake-up call, say fire officials. The smoke detector did not go off, despite new batteries. Early Tuesday morning, fire...
Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
Police say man crashed car in Tri-Cities and then ran, abandoned his injured family
The 19-year-old driver is in jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and other charges.
Prolific Oregon Poachers Finally Face Justice
Two prolific Oregon poachers are facing charges following a 2-year investigation by the Oregon Fish & Wildlife Department. Authorities received information concerning the two, who were unlawfully taking big game animals. In the summer of 2020 officials began collecting evidence and that led to a search at a Pendleton residence in December 2021.
Crash on 240 in Kennewick causing major traffic delay
KENNEWICK Wash. – A crash on 240 in Kennewick caused a major traffic delay Monday afternoon. The crash happened before 2 p.m. There was a large RV parked along the shoulder of the road and another vehicle with damage was in the ditch on the eastbound side. Both lanes of 240 eastbound had significant delays. Several law enforcement vehicles were...
Seattle to Pasco Was a 14-Hour Road Trip on First Highway Over Snoqualmie [PHOTOS]
Since the 1700s, Cascade passes have been a pathway for travelers from both the west and the east. At first, it was only used by a handful of explorers (when it was an ancient Indian trail). Now, present-day - thousands of people make the trip just about every hour. Crossing...
WSP: RV Making a U-Turn Along 240 Freeway Causes Crash, Massive Traffic Snarl
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says a motor home that was westbound on the 240 Freeway just after the Blue Bridge merge makes an illegal u-turn in a WSDOT crossing and cuts off several cars in the process, forcing at least one to crash. This happened Monday afternoon. There were no injuries but traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the North Edison Street exit in Kennewick along the freeway.
Bikes for Tikes Rolls Out 1400 New Bicycles in Kennewick
Hundreds gathered today to build bicycles at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. It is all a part of the Bikes for Tikes program that was started by UA Local 598 - Plumbers and Steamfitters over a decade ago. The effort is now a Non-Profit 501C-3 Organization. It all...
