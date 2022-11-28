UPDATE: From Pasco Police: Thursday afternoon at about 1:30 Officer Jeremy Jones was shot while making an arrest. Officer Jones is in stable condition and is recovering at a local hospital. He is a 16 year veteran of the Department and is currently assigned to patrol. Devontea Wright, 27, was arrested on his nationwide extraditable arrest warrant for Assault 1st Degree, related to a recent Kennewick shooting. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is handling this investigation.

PASCO, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO