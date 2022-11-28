Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 12 loss

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Jets, 31-10, where Chicago dropped to 3-9 on the season.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 12 loss, and we broke them down by offense and defense (minimum 15 snaps), analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 3 offense

RG Teven Jenkins – 84.1

RB David Montgomery – 75.4

LT Braxton Jones – 72.6

Teven Jenkins made his return to the starting lineup after missing the last two games with a hip injury. Jenkins has been the Bears’ best offensive lineman this season, so it’s no surprise that he was their highest-graded offensive player. Jenkins was solid in run blocking (81.2) and pass protection (74.0). David Montgomery had his best game since Week 2, where he led the Bears with 79 yards on 14 carries (5.6 average). He added three catches for 34 yards. Montgomery was solid in the run game (77.0) and pass blocking (76.7) but was marked down in run blocking (60.0) and passing game (59.9). Braxton Jones rounded out the top three with a 72.6 grade. He was solid in run blocking (79.2) but struggled in pass protection (50.5), allowing two pressures.

Bottom 3 offense

QB Trevor Siemian – 33.1

WR Darnell Mooney – 51.8

WR Equanimeous St. Brown – 52.8

Trevor Siemian got the starting nod in place of an injured Justin Fields. While Siemian looked strong on the first two drives, the offense didn’t do much after. Siemian completed 14-of-25 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He earned a dismal 32.7 passing mark and was slightly better in the run game (56.1) and run blocking (60.5). Darnell Mooney was held without a target in this game, which wasn’t helped by the fact that he suffered an apparent season-ending ankle injury. Mooney was marked down in passing (52.4) and run blocking (54.0). Equanimeous St. Brown rounded out the bottom three. He had just one catch for seven yards, and was marked down in passing (54.4) and run blocking (51.7).

Top 3 defense

S Eddie Jackson – 76.9

S DeAndre Houston-Carson – 69.6

CB Jaylon Johnson – 63.5

The three highest-graded Bears defenders all came in the secondary, with Eddie Jackson leading the way at 76.9. Jackson, who had three tackles and a pass breakup, earned strong marks in coverage (69.7) and run defense (67.4) but struggled with tackling (33.9). Unfortunately, Jackson left the game early with a foot injury. DeAndre Houston-Carson got the starting nod in place of an injured Jaquan Brisker. Houston-Carson had nine tackles, including one for a loss, and a QB hit. He earned solid marks across the board in tackling (66.6), coverage (65.8), run defense (64.2) and pass rush (60.0). Jaylon Johnson also cracked the top three defenders with a 63.5 grade. Johnson, who had seven tackles and a pass breakup, struggled in tackling (30.4) but was marked up in coverage (64.6), pass rush (60.0) and run defense (58.0).

Bottom 3 defense

CB Kindle Vildor – 29.2

DT Angelo Blackson – 29.3

DT Armon Watts – 29.8

With Kyler Gordon sidelined, Kindle Vildor saw increased action, and unfortunately he was picked on. Vildor had three tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup, but he struggled in tackling (23.4), coverage (30.0) and run defense (32.1). Angelo Blackson, who had just one tackle, struggled in tackling (21.8) and defending the run (29.2). He received higher marks in coverage (60.0) and pass rush (54.2). Armon Watts recorded his first sack as a Bear, also adding three tackles and one for a loss. But he rounds out the bottom three defenders with a poor 27.7 run blocking grade but impressive marks in tackling (70.7) and pass rush (67.8).

Other notables

WR Chase Claypool – 69.7

RB Darrynton Evans – 58.2

LB Jack Sanborn – 56.1

Chase Claypool was the most involved he’s been on offense since joining the Bears, playing 67 percent of snaps (the most by a Chicago receiver). Claypool had two catches for 51 yards, which all came in the first quarter. Claypool was the fourth-highest graded offensive player, earning a strong 71.1 passing mark but was marked down in run blocking (46.6). Darrynton Evans, who was called up from the practice squad, saw significant action as Montgomery’s backup. He had nine carries for 34 yards and one catch for 33 yards. Evans earned strong marks in passing (80.4) and pass blocking (74.6) but wasn’t as high in the run game (53.9) and run blocking (60.0). Jack Sanborn continued to thrive in his fourth start, where he recorded a career-high 15 tackles, including one tackle for loss. Sanborn earned so-so marks across the board in tackling (60.6), coverage (58.0), pass rush (57.0) and run defense (56.0).