ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 12 loss

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281cB1_0jQ8bykM00

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Jets, 31-10, where Chicago dropped to 3-9 on the season.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 12 loss, and we broke them down by offense and defense (minimum 15 snaps), analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 3 offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvmsW_0jQ8bykM00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
  • RG Teven Jenkins – 84.1
  • RB David Montgomery – 75.4
  • LT Braxton Jones – 72.6

Teven Jenkins made his return to the starting lineup after missing the last two games with a hip injury. Jenkins has been the Bears’ best offensive lineman this season, so it’s no surprise that he was their highest-graded offensive player. Jenkins was solid in run blocking (81.2) and pass protection (74.0). David Montgomery had his best game since Week 2, where he led the Bears with 79 yards on 14 carries (5.6 average). He added three catches for 34 yards. Montgomery was solid in the run game (77.0) and pass blocking (76.7) but was marked down in run blocking (60.0) and passing game (59.9). Braxton Jones rounded out the top three with a 72.6 grade. He was solid in run blocking (79.2) but struggled in pass protection (50.5), allowing two pressures.

Bottom 3 offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxvQT_0jQ8bykM00
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
  • QB Trevor Siemian – 33.1
  • WR Darnell Mooney – 51.8
  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown – 52.8

Trevor Siemian got the starting nod in place of an injured Justin Fields. While Siemian looked strong on the first two drives, the offense didn’t do much after. Siemian completed 14-of-25 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He earned a dismal 32.7 passing mark and was slightly better in the run game (56.1) and run blocking (60.5). Darnell Mooney was held without a target in this game, which wasn’t helped by the fact that he suffered an apparent season-ending ankle injury. Mooney was marked down in passing (52.4) and run blocking (54.0). Equanimeous St. Brown rounded out the bottom three. He had just one catch for seven yards, and was marked down in passing (54.4) and run blocking (51.7).

Top 3 defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFjgC_0jQ8bykM00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
  • S Eddie Jackson – 76.9
  • S DeAndre Houston-Carson – 69.6
  • CB Jaylon Johnson – 63.5

The three highest-graded Bears defenders all came in the secondary, with Eddie Jackson leading the way at 76.9. Jackson, who had three tackles and a pass breakup, earned strong marks in coverage (69.7) and run defense (67.4) but struggled with tackling (33.9). Unfortunately, Jackson left the game early with a foot injury. DeAndre Houston-Carson got the starting nod in place of an injured Jaquan Brisker. Houston-Carson had nine tackles, including one for a loss, and a QB hit. He earned solid marks across the board in tackling (66.6), coverage (65.8), run defense (64.2) and pass rush (60.0). Jaylon Johnson also cracked the top three defenders with a 63.5 grade. Johnson, who had seven tackles and a pass breakup, struggled in tackling (30.4) but was marked up in coverage (64.6), pass rush (60.0) and run defense (58.0).

Bottom 3 defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuTAR_0jQ8bykM00
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
  • CB Kindle Vildor – 29.2
  • DT Angelo Blackson – 29.3
  • DT Armon Watts – 29.8

With Kyler Gordon sidelined, Kindle Vildor saw increased action, and unfortunately he was picked on. Vildor had three tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup, but he struggled in tackling (23.4), coverage (30.0) and run defense (32.1). Angelo Blackson, who had just one tackle, struggled in tackling (21.8) and defending the run (29.2). He received higher marks in coverage (60.0) and pass rush (54.2). Armon Watts recorded his first sack as a Bear, also adding three tackles and one for a loss. But he rounds out the bottom three defenders with a poor 27.7 run blocking grade but impressive marks in tackling (70.7) and pass rush (67.8).

Other notables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9oxB_0jQ8bykM00
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
  • WR Chase Claypool – 69.7
  • RB Darrynton Evans – 58.2
  • LB Jack Sanborn – 56.1

Chase Claypool was the most involved he’s been on offense since joining the Bears, playing 67 percent of snaps (the most by a Chicago receiver). Claypool had two catches for 51 yards, which all came in the first quarter. Claypool was the fourth-highest graded offensive player, earning a strong 71.1 passing mark but was marked down in run blocking (46.6). Darrynton Evans, who was called up from the practice squad, saw significant action as Montgomery’s backup. He had nine carries for 34 yards and one catch for 33 yards. Evans earned strong marks in passing (80.4) and pass blocking (74.6) but wasn’t as high in the run game (53.9) and run blocking (60.0). Jack Sanborn continued to thrive in his fourth start, where he recorded a career-high 15 tackles, including one tackle for loss. Sanborn earned so-so marks across the board in tackling (60.6), coverage (58.0), pass rush (57.0) and run defense (56.0).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s teammates aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
lastwordonsports.com

Bears Rising Star Sends Strong Message as Injuries, Losses Mount

By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Eagles are saying after 40-33 win over Packers in Week 12

Jalen Hurts made Eagles’ franchise history on Sunday night, rushing for more yards in a game than Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, or Michael Vick. Hurts topped Michael Vick’s 130 rushing yards from December 2010 against the New York Giants, and he became the first player since at least 1950 with 150-plus yards rushing and 150-plus yards passing with multiple pass touchdowns in a game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lip-reading bettors think Penn State QB Sean Clifford said ‘we have to cover’ against Michigan State, and they loved it

The thing about trying to decipher what a person is saying without audio is you can make yourself believe they’re saying just about anything. So, if you were watching Penn State play against Michigan State on Saturday, and you had money on the Nittany Lions to cover the spread at around 19 points, and the lead was only 12 after a late touchdown, that might’ve been where your mind was when cameras shifted to Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on the sideline.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Limited at Bears Practice, Takes Some Team Reps

Justin Fields limited at practice, takes some reps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears shared their bad injury news early this week, when they announced that both Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season due to injuries they sustained over the course of the Jets game. Things weren’t quite so bleak on the team’s first injury report ahead of this week’s Packers game, but it wasn’t much better.
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Suffered Devastating Injury Loss

The injuries just keep piling up for the 3-9 Chicago Bears. Not only is quarterback Justin Fields dealing with damage to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but now one of the most important pieces on the backend of the Bears defense is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

The Jets had the guts to admit they screwed up with Zach Wilson

Beating the Bears without Justin Fields isn’t a colossal victory worthy of excessive celebration, but what the Jets did leading up to Sunday deserves a ticker tape parade. Benching Zach Wilson and seeing what Mike White could offer was one of the best coaching decisions in the NFL this season on a personnel level, and it might just be enough to catapult the Jets into the elite of the AFC.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Straight-up NFL picks, Week 12: Mike White vs. the Vikings pass defense? We're listening.

The title of last week’s picks column was “talking ourselves off the Jaguars and fading primetime Kirk Cousins.” Whoops!. Cousins wasn’t great, but did enough to beat the Patriots even on a day where his defense allowed Mac by-god Jones to throw for nearly 400 yards. Jacksonville, on the other hand, got out-gained by nearly 100 yards against the Baltimore Ravens, wisely opted to go for two late in a one-point game and was rewarded by the football gods with a win.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
Golf Digest

It sounds like Zach Wilson was the only guy in the Tri-State who didn’t enjoy watching Mike White ball out on Sunday

You won’t find a guy on an NFL roster who had a worse Sunday than (former) Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. After an abysmal performance in a loss to the Patriots a week ago, Wilson declined to take any responsibility, answering simply “no” when asked if he felt accountable to the defense. This reportedly rubbed many in the locker room the wrong way, including head coach Robert Saleh who demoted Wilson to third string ahead of the Jets’ game against the equally quarterback-stricken Bears on Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy