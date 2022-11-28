A man was arrested after driving an allegedly stolen moving truck on to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. On Sunday at around 2:15 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies report that James Manchester, a 52 year-old resident of Maryland, drove a Penske moving truck to the gate of the Marine Base on Adobe Road. He was stopped at the gate, and the moving truck was found to have been reported stolen.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO