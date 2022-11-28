Read full article on original website
Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies found in burned vehicle
The Indio Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle Friday morning. The vehicle was found at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Power Line Road, west of Dillon Road and Fargo Canyon Road. Power Line Road is an unpaved service with power lines in the open desert north The post Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies found in burned vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Defense Files For Mistrial and Dismissal, Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide Case
(CNS) – The defense filed motions for mistrial and to dismiss the retrial of quadruple homicide case, in which a Cathedral City man is accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs, claiming new evidence will make it impossible for the defendant to face a fair trial and violates his right to a fair retrial, according to court documents obtained Friday.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two Bodies Found In Car Destroyed By Fire In Indio
(CNS) – Police found two bodies in a car destroyed by a fire on an unpaved service road in the desert in Indio Friday, prompting a homicide investigation. Officers responded around 10:45 a.m. to Power Line Road, west of Dillon Road, to a report of a burned vehicle, according to Officer Ben Guitron, the Indio Police Department’s public information officer.
mynewsla.com
Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced
Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Convicted DUI Offender Accused of Killing Dad, Daughter in Wreck Arraigned
(CNS) – A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder and other charges. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of...
z1077fm.com
Stolen moving truck seized, driver arrested at Twentynine Palms Combat Center entrance
A man was arrested after driving an allegedly stolen moving truck on to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. On Sunday at around 2:15 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies report that James Manchester, a 52 year-old resident of Maryland, drove a Penske moving truck to the gate of the Marine Base on Adobe Road. He was stopped at the gate, and the moving truck was found to have been reported stolen.
Body cam footage of DA investigator involved shooting in Sky Valley released
The Riverside County District Attorney's office released body cam footage of a DA investigator involved shooting with a murder suspect in Sky Valley. The shooting happened back on Oct. 14, 2022. The incident started at around 7:40 a.m. in Desert Hot Springs when police found a man dead with a gunshot wound at the 13500 The post Body cam footage of DA investigator involved shooting in Sky Valley released appeared first on KESQ.
PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck
It's a devastating loss in one valley school district. Palm Springs Unified early childhood teacher Anabell Ortega and her husband Alec Yzaguirre were killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 10. Click here to donate to Ortega's GoFundMe. Monica Castillo was a lifelong friend of Ortega's, first growing up together then teaching together in PSUSD. The post PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck appeared first on KESQ.
Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds. Cactus Drive The post Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
15th Annual Christmas Coat Drive at Jonathan’s Cleaners
A local Coachella Valley business is asking the community to help keep our neighbors warm this winter season by collecting coats. John Shone, owner of Jonathan’s Cleaners, is accepting new and used coats of all sizes at several locations around the Coachella Valley to distribute to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio.
menifee247.com
Police Chief Varso leaves position after only five months
In the first big surprise since the inception of the Menifee Police Department in July 2020, Police Chief Ed Varso is leaving his position after five months to return to his previous job, city officials announced Monday. Varso (right), who succeeded Pat Walsh as Menifee Police Chief on July 5,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification
After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Santa Claus to Join City Council for Palm Springs Holiday Tree-Lighting
(CNS) – Santa Claus will join city officials for the lighting of the 22-foot tall holiday tree Friday in advance of the 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade. At 5:15 p.m. Friday in Frances Stevens Park, 500 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Santa will join the City Council at for the free tree-lighting event, according to city officials. At 4 p.m., Mayor Lisa Middleton will host the annual Holiday Banner Student Awards.
Indio International Tamale Festival makes its way to Miles Avenue Park
The Indio International Tamale Festival is kicking off on Thursday with "Mercadito de Noche" which includes a festive night market. The tamale festival is taking place from December 1 to December 4. This year Thursday and Friday will be "Mercadito de Noche" from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. This is a night market that will The post Indio International Tamale Festival makes its way to Miles Avenue Park appeared first on KESQ.
Hemet teen pushed into oncoming traffic while skateboarding wakes up from coma 9 months later
His family said the teen was hospitalized for months and was in the ICU after doctors had to remove a portion of his skull. Now, he's finally awake, but has a long road to recovery ahead.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Businesses React To Christmas Crowds
The City of Palm Springs marked the beginning of the Christmas season, with its annual tree lighting at Ruth Hardy Park, followed by the annual Festival of Lights Parade tomorrow night. “Well, we initially get good business from downtown Palm Springs… so we staff very well, we reserve the front...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash
(CNS) – Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
One man dead, two children injured in suspected DUI crash in Palm Springs
Update 11/21/22 Police confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police revealed that the victim ran out of gas and was parked on the right shoulder of Highway 111. The investigation revealed that the suspect, a 39-year-old Beaumont man, made an unsafe turning movement toward the victim, for reasons that The post One man dead, two children injured in suspected DUI crash in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Major League Show Jumping Arrives In The Desert
Major League Show Jumping has made its way to the desert this week. The top riders and horses from around the world compete at the Desert International Horse Park. This event is Major League Show Jumping’s final event for the year. The riders who compete in this league have...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Demonstrators Rally in Cathedral City to Keep Rooftop Solar Growing and Affordable
Climate activists, green workers and neighbors alike called on the governor and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to keep rooftop solar growing and affordable. This comes as the CPUC is considering changes to net energy metering, a state policy that makes solar more affordable by crediting consumers for producing excess energy and sharing it with neighbors.
