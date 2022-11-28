Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
NATAS Reveals First Children’s & Family Emmy Awards Hosts
Emmy nominee Jack McBrayer and dancer, singer and actress JoJo Siwa are set to host the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ (NATAS) first Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. Siwa will host the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on December 10, while McBrayer will host...
World Screen News
BritBox Picks Up Irvine Welsh’s Crime Season Two
BritBox International has acquired the second season of Irvine Welsh’s Crime from Cineflix Rights for its streaming service in the U.S., Canada, Australia, South Africa and the Nordics. In season two, Dougray Scott (Mission Impossible 2, Twin Town, My Week with Marilyn) returns as troubled detective DI Ray Lennox....
World Screen News
Dorothy Street Pictures Hires Tinder Swindler EP
Tinder Swindler executive producer Sam Starbuck has joined Dorothy Street Pictures as senior VP of documentaries. In her new role, Starbuck will work across the whole production slate, which includes the new three-part documentary about the Wagatha Christie trial. Dorothy Street Pictures, founded by Julia Nottingham in 2018, is backed...
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: Passion Distribution
Passion Distribution has on offer Dinosaur with Stephen Fry, fronted by the eponymous British actor, comedian and writer. “Dinosaurs are a subject of endless interest and fascination in every country on the planet, and using cutting-edge technology, this groundbreaking series immerses audiences in a 360-degree dinosaur world,” says Robert Bassett, senior sales manager.
World Screen News
BBC Studios Unveils BBC Earth Experience
BBC Studios, Moon Eye Productions and Live Nation have partnered for BBC Earth Experience, an immersive attraction that takes viewers to all seven continents. Featuring narration from David Attenborough, the attraction will showcase footage and music from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s series Seven Worlds, One Planet. Projected on multiple multi-angle screens, the footage will take visitors on a 360-degree journey.
Red Sea Film Fest: Guy Ritchie Says He Had Zero Trepidations About Attending Saudi Event, Would Gladly Cast Will Smith in ‘Aladdin 2’
Guy Ritchie claims he didn’t have any concerns about accepting an invitation to be a special guest at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on day 2 of the second edition of the event in Jeddah and the morning after he accepted one of the festival’s main honorary awards, the British director said that, rather than any political considerations, he simply saw himself as a someone interested in the creative world.More from The Hollywood ReporterSharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan and Bruno Mars Among Stars in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film...
Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close
Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain.The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25.The festival tweeted: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final U.K. show of his last ever tour.”Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest Engand to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. Last year’s lineup...
World Screen News
BBC Studios Launches Digital-First Comedy Channel
BBC Studios has launched Funny Parts, a new digital comedy channel, with three brand-new shows. Funny Parts is focused on new short-form comedy and entertainment content, which it presents alongside moments from BBC Studios’ comedy catalog, including This Country, Famalam and The Young Offenders. The new shows that launched with the channel are Hack Attack, Little Rants and Sound Off. Episodes will drop daily.
World Screen News
UKTV’s Cherie Hall on Programming Strategy for Dave
Amid the UKTV bouquet, Dave has stood out with its veritable feast of UKTV Original comedy hits from some of the biggest stars in the U.K. The programming slate is diversifying, though, as Cherie Hall, Dave’s channel director, tells World Screen. WS: How has Dave been performing over the...
World Screen News
Pulse Films Taps Judy Counihan for Scripted Role
Pulse Films, part of VICE Media Group, has appointed Academy Award winner Judy Counihan as its new scripted creative director. Counihan, who has worked in the industry for 25 years, was most recently creative director at Archery Pictures and was the executive producer on two seasons of Fate: The Winx Saga. Prior to that, she was CEO of Solution 3 Productions, part of All3Media.
World Screen News
Best in Miniature Returning to CBC
Best in Miniature, produced by marblemedia, is set to return for a second season on CBC and CBC Gem on February 19, 2023. Season two welcomes ten new artists from across Canada and the world to compete by building their dream home in miniature form. Actress, writer and comedian Aba Amuquandoh (CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes) returns as host, while miniature expert Emma Waddell and interior designer Michael Lambie again serve as judges.
World Screen News
UKTV’s Drama Commissions First Original
UKTV’s free-to-air channel Drama has commissioned its first original, the six-part series Outrageous, from Firebird Pictures. Written by Sarah Williams (Small Island, Flesh and Blood, The Long Song), the series will tell the true story of the six Mitford sisters, who refused to play by the rules in the 1930s and whose scandalous lives made headlines around the world.
Sir Elton John to headline Glastonbury in final UK show of last ever tour
Sir Elton John has said he “couldn’t be more excited” to be headlining at Glastonbury 2023, marking what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour.The veteran singer, 75, will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday June 25 for his first performance at the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset.After touring the globe on his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour over the past few years, Sir Elton said Glastonbury is a “fitting way” to say goodbye to his British fans.We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the...
World Screen News
FOX Entertainment & McG Tie Up
FOX Entertainment and writer, producer and director McG (Supernatural, Lethal Weapon, We Are Marshall) have entered into a broadcast direct development deal. Under the pact, McG and his production company, Wonderland Sound & Vision, will develop and produce drama series for FOX, which will own and distribute the programming created under the partnership.
World Screen News
CBS Studios Expands International Co-Pro Slate
CBS Studios has expanded its international co-production slate with projects in Australia, Spain and France. The new titles include Gold Diggers, produced by CBS Studios with The Alliance for Australia’s ABC, which will center on two sisters who flock to the 1850s gold rush in Australia to find newly rich husbands. Jack Yabsley serves as writer.
World Screen News
The Only Way Is Essex Returning in 2023
The BAFTA-winning reality series The Only Way Is Essex is returning to screens next year, scoring a two-season order. The Essex-based reality TV show, produced by Lime Pictures, celebrated its 30th series in 2022 and continued to be ITVBe’s highest-rated program, maintaining its top spot every year since the channel launched in 2014.
World Screen News
Canela & Exile Team for Club Mundo Kids Season Two
Canela Media and Exile Content Studio are to co-produce a second season of the children’s series Club Mundo Kids. The ten-episode second season will teach children about the world they live in, spanning from mindfulness to making friends and social skills. The series will also feature STEM-focused episodes about space travel and NASA’s Artemis project.
World Screen News
Channel 5 Commissions Psychological Thriller Under Her Skin
Channel 5 has ordered the four-part psychological thriller Under Her Skin (w.t.), with Jo Joyner (Stay Close, Ackley Bridge) and Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great and Small) starring. The show follows Laura, who has the perfect family on paper, and Emily, a charismatic stranger who notices the cracks in Laura’s...
World Screen News
Yellow Bird UK Options Rights for The Survivors
Yellow Bird UK, part of Banijay UK, has secured the rights to Alex Schulman’s novel The Survivors, with plans to adapt it into a feature film. Written and directed by Gustaf Skarsgård (Vikings, Westworld), the adaptation, like the novel, traces the journey of three brothers to the lakeside cottage where they spent formative summers as children and where, over two decades before, a catastrophe changed the course of their lives.
World Screen News
BBC Studios Invests in Small Axe Producer Turbine
BBC Studios has taken a minority investment in the British scripted indie production company Turbine Studios, which is behind hits such as Small Axe, Munich: The Edge of War and Steve McQueen’s Uprising. Turbine Studios was established in 2020 by Andrew Eaton, Tracey Scoffield, Justin Thomson and David Tanner....
Comments / 0