Sir Elton John has said he “couldn’t be more excited” to be headlining at Glastonbury 2023, marking what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour.The veteran singer, 75, will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday June 25 for his first performance at the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset.After touring the globe on his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour over the past few years, Sir Elton said Glastonbury is a “fitting way” to say goodbye to his British fans.We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the...

31 MINUTES AGO