Sanders confirms report that Colorado offered him head coaching job

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirms a weekend report that the University of Colorado offered him the position to become its next head football coach.

Sanders confirmed the report during a video conference ahead of the SWAC championship game Saturday against his Tigers and Southern University.

Sanders said Colorado isn’t the only team to have approached him about a coaching vacancy but says his focus right now is the SWAC championship game.

This will be the second time both teams have faced one another, with Jackson winning an earlier matchup 35-0.

The SWAC championship game is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

