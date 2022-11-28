ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools

Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
JACKSON, MS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' 3 Schools

It's looking like Deion Sanders could be Power-5 bound. According to FOX 13's Kevin O'Donnell, the Jackson State head coach "has been telling recruits he will be at a school on Sunday. Decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF." The college football world reacted to the latest...
JACKSON, MS
Bleacher Report

Trent Dilfer, Former NFL QB and Super Bowl Champion, Named UAB Head Coach

The University of Alabama at Birmingham named former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer its new head football coach on Wednesday. The move comes as little surprise, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday night that UAB and Dilfer were "expected to come to terms in the upcoming days." It would be Dilfer's...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Najee Harris Didn't Suffer Major Injury, Status for Week 13 TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris avoided a significant injury coming out of Monday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Harris' abdominal injury isn't a major issue, and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons will be determined as he gets re-evaluated throughout the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained on Hugh Freeze's staff

Auburn assistant coach Roc Bellantoni will not be retained on Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff, Auburn Undercover was informed on Wednesday afternoon. Bellantoni coached Auburn's edge rushers this season and was the Tigers' special teams coordinator. He was brought onto Bryan Harsin's staff in 2021 as an analyst, then was promoted last offseason after Bert Watts left for the Denver Broncos.
AUBURN, AL
Bleacher Report

College Football Playoff Rankings 2022: Will the CFP Be Controversy-Free Again?

Sports are beloved for drama. By its very nature, the College Football Playoff rankings are built to draw out that tension. For five weeks, there's an hour-long television show on Tuesdays dedicated to the destined-to-change. For five weeks, we react to that much-anticipated Top 25 and look ahead to the inevitable excitement. For five weeks, you're invested in what number is next to which team.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

College Football Picks: Week 14 Predictions for Every Game

With College Football Playoff spots on the line across the nation, championship week looms large. If the USC Trojans can avenge their only loss in a rematch against Utah, coach Lincoln Riley's team will complete an improbable turnaround that would almost certainly land it in the final four. TCU needs to beat Kansas State for the second time this year to continue its undefeated run.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Best Conference Championship Games of the Past 10 Years

Major ramifications abound this weekend, as conference titles will be determined across the country. Following those huge games, we'll be able to we look ahead to the College Football Playoff and bowl season with clearer vision. But before we get to all of that, it's always fun to look back...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

Michael Vick to Lead Docuseries on Evolution of Black QBs in America

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will executive produce and host an upcoming docuseries focused on the evolution of Black quarterbacks in America. SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios announced Wednesday that they are co-producing the eight-part docuseries, which will be told from Vick's point of view and feature him interviewing many current and former NFL players and coaches.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Calls out Saints' Malcolm Roach: 'No Place for' That Low Hit

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo called out New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach for a low hit in Sunday's 13-0 victory. “It is football but, we've got to be smart as players, look out for one another,” Garoppolo told reporters after the game. “There’s no place for that. I’m alright. A little sore, but nothing bad. As players, we need to be smart for one another.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

