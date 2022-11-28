Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Weather Service predicts wintry Tuesday morning commute for DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Related
Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools
Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Deion Sanders Reveals He's Been Offered Notable Coaching Job
Deion Sanders was back in the news this weekend after reports surfaced linking him to the open head coaching position at the University of Colorado. Sanders, who multiple times last week said he didn't have plans to leave Jackson State, responded to the Colorado rumors this Monday ...
Deion Sanders says University of Colorado offered him job as head coach
Deion Sanders has done an incredible job at Jackson State. The Tigers are undefeated in 2022 heading into the SWAC Championship Game against Southern on Saturday, and that has made “Prime Time” a hot candidate to be a head coach at other schools. On Monday, Sanders confirmed that...
College Quarterback, Bear Bryant's Great-Grandson, Is Reportedly Transferring
With most college football teams having finished their regular seasons last week, the transfer portal floodgates are about to open. One player who will be looking for a new team is Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson. While that might not resonate as a household name for a lot of college ...
Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin Officially Agree to Contract Extension
The Rebels head coach made it official on Tuesday afternoon.
College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' 3 Schools
It's looking like Deion Sanders could be Power-5 bound. According to FOX 13's Kevin O'Donnell, the Jackson State head coach "has been telling recruits he will be at a school on Sunday. Decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF." The college football world reacted to the latest...
Bleacher Report
Trent Dilfer, Former NFL QB and Super Bowl Champion, Named UAB Head Coach
The University of Alabama at Birmingham named former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer its new head football coach on Wednesday. The move comes as little surprise, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday night that UAB and Dilfer were "expected to come to terms in the upcoming days." It would be Dilfer's...
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Najee Harris Didn't Suffer Major Injury, Status for Week 13 TBD
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris avoided a significant injury coming out of Monday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Harris' abdominal injury isn't a major issue, and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons will be determined as he gets re-evaluated throughout the week.
247Sports
Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained on Hugh Freeze's staff
Auburn assistant coach Roc Bellantoni will not be retained on Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff, Auburn Undercover was informed on Wednesday afternoon. Bellantoni coached Auburn's edge rushers this season and was the Tigers' special teams coordinator. He was brought onto Bryan Harsin's staff in 2021 as an analyst, then was promoted last offseason after Bert Watts left for the Denver Broncos.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders Denies He'll Make Decision on Colorado, Cincinnati, USF Jobs by Sunday
Deion Sanders may remain with Jackson State past Sunday after all. While Kevin O'Donnell of Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported Sanders has told recruits he will decide between coaching vacancies at Colorado, Cincinnati and USF by Sunday, Carl Reed of 247Sports reported the Pro Football Hall of Famer said "this is not true" during a phone conversation.
Bleacher Report
College Football Playoff Rankings 2022: Will the CFP Be Controversy-Free Again?
Sports are beloved for drama. By its very nature, the College Football Playoff rankings are built to draw out that tension. For five weeks, there's an hour-long television show on Tuesdays dedicated to the destined-to-change. For five weeks, we react to that much-anticipated Top 25 and look ahead to the inevitable excitement. For five weeks, you're invested in what number is next to which team.
Bleacher Report
Report: Rose Bowl 'Strongly Considering' Penn State Over Ohio State If OSU Misses CFP
No. 5 Ohio State is listed ahead of No. 8 Penn State in the College Football Playoff rankings and has a head-to-head win over the Nittany Lions, but that reportedly won't stop the Rose Bowl from potentially passing on the Buckeyes even if given the opportunity to select them. Nicole...
Bleacher Report
College Football Picks: Week 14 Predictions for Every Game
With College Football Playoff spots on the line across the nation, championship week looms large. If the USC Trojans can avenge their only loss in a rematch against Utah, coach Lincoln Riley's team will complete an improbable turnaround that would almost certainly land it in the final four. TCU needs to beat Kansas State for the second time this year to continue its undefeated run.
Bleacher Report
Kentucky QB Will Levis Declares for 2023 NFL Draft, Undecided on Bowl Game
Kentucky redshirt senior quarterback Will Levis has established himself as one of the best signal-callers in college football in his two seasons with the Wildcats, and now he's ready to test himself against the pros. On a Twitter space hosted by Blue Chips, Levis announced that he will enter the...
Bleacher Report
College Football Playoff Rankings 2022: Week 14 Poll Announced by Committee
The 2022 College Football Playoff is starting to coalesce. Georgia remained in its perch atop the rankings after closing the regular season with a dominant win over Georgia Tech, while Michigan moved comfortably into the No. 2 slot after a shocking 45-23 blowout of Ohio State. The Buckeyes dropped all...
Bleacher Report
Best Conference Championship Games of the Past 10 Years
Major ramifications abound this weekend, as conference titles will be determined across the country. Following those huge games, we'll be able to we look ahead to the College Football Playoff and bowl season with clearer vision. But before we get to all of that, it's always fun to look back...
Bleacher Report
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Declares 2023 NFL Draft; Will Skip Bowl Game
Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is ready to take his talents to the next level. Porter announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and he will skip the Nittany Lions' bowl game to prepare for the pre-draft process:. Porter played in...
Bleacher Report
Michael Vick to Lead Docuseries on Evolution of Black QBs in America
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will executive produce and host an upcoming docuseries focused on the evolution of Black quarterbacks in America. SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios announced Wednesday that they are co-producing the eight-part docuseries, which will be told from Vick's point of view and feature him interviewing many current and former NFL players and coaches.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Calls out Saints' Malcolm Roach: 'No Place for' That Low Hit
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo called out New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach for a low hit in Sunday's 13-0 victory. “It is football but, we've got to be smart as players, look out for one another,” Garoppolo told reporters after the game. “There’s no place for that. I’m alright. A little sore, but nothing bad. As players, we need to be smart for one another.”
Comments / 0