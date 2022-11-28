Read full article on original website
'We Should've Won': Seahawks Pete Carroll in Disbelief After OT Loss vs. Raiders
The Seattle Seahawks had multiple chances to win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. But behind their own mistakes and some controversial calls, they fell in heartbreaking fashion.
Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson In Sideline Shouting Match as Broncos Lose Again
The Denver Broncos lost again, leading to the question: Has Russell Wilson lost his team?. On Sunday, the Broncos lost to Carolina, 23-10, and early in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Mike Purcell appeared to be jawing in the face of quarterback Wilson, the former Seattle Seahawks star. The exchange looked heated and featured animated gestures from Purcell.
'About half' of Broncos team reportedly didn't attend birthday party for Russell Wilson
There's a new twist in the saga involving quarterback Russell Wilson and his standing in the Denver Broncos locker room. Mike Klis of 9News reported Wednesday that Ciara, Wilson's wife and an international entertainment superstar, held a birthday party Tuesday night for her husband. "It looked like about half the team was there," a source told Klis:
NFL exec says Broncos could face major issue after season
The Nathaniel Hackett era is expected to be a very brief one in Denver, but the Broncos will face another dilemma if and when they fire their head coach — they have to find a replacement. At least one NFL executive believes that will prove to be a difficult...
Nathaniel Hackett Uses 1 Word To Describe Russell Wilson Rumor
There have been a number of rumors surrounding the state of the Denver Broncos' locker room amid their 3-8 season. But the biggest controversy has been whether quarterback Russell Wilson has lost the support of the team. There was a moment this past Sunday when a Broncos defender yelled at...
Is the Seahawks’ struggling run game hitting a rookie wall?
When it comes to the Seahawks’ offense, there’s one obvious thing to point to that was going good during their four-game win streak that hasn’t been the same during their current two-game skid: their running attack. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III averaged 106 rushing yards per...
Pete Carroll Show Takeaways: Areas where Seahawks must get better
The Seahawks didn’t bounce back from their Week 10 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as expected, falling 40-34 Sunday to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime in Week 12 after their bye week. It drops the Seahawks to 6-5 on the year and puts them on the outside...
1990s era Seahawks jerseys returning for 2023 NFL season
SEATTLE — The wait is almost over, Seahawks fans. The Seahawks teased the return of its 1990s-era throwback uniforms for the 2023 season as part of the National Football League's (NFL) classic uniform program. The team made the announcement in a video shown on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field...
Seahawks Football 101: A close look at run defense’s returning issues
For a few weeks, it seemed like the Seattle Seahawks had fixed their issues defending against the run. That clearly hasn’t been the case their last two games, though. Seattle allowed 161 rushing yards to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 10 loss, then following a bye week the Hawks were torched by the Raiders for 283 yards on the ground last Sunday. Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs in particular ran all over Seattle’s defense with 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Broncos Reveal If They're Considering Quarterback Change
Despite some truly horrific quarterback play from Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos won't be making a change at the position - at least not yet. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed the news to reporters on Wednesday morning. When asked about a possible change at the quarterback spot, Hackett responded, "Right now, no."
Just how high will Seahawks’ pick from Wilson trade to Broncos get?
There are a lot of factors that go into why the Seahawks’ trade of Russell Wilson to the Broncos has turned out great in Seattle and, well, the exact opposite in Denver. Brandon Stokley, a former star NFL receiver who spent time with both the Broncos and Seahawks, now hosts Stokley and Zach for The Fan 104.3 FM in Denver, a sister station of Seattle Sports, so he’s seen the entire situation with Wilson up close this season.
