For a few weeks, it seemed like the Seattle Seahawks had fixed their issues defending against the run. That clearly hasn’t been the case their last two games, though. Seattle allowed 161 rushing yards to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 10 loss, then following a bye week the Hawks were torched by the Raiders for 283 yards on the ground last Sunday. Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs in particular ran all over Seattle’s defense with 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO