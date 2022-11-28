ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner

By Phillip Bupp
 5 days ago
It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup . They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland .

The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Brazil thought they had taken the lead in the 64th minute with a great Vinicius Junior goal but Richarlison , who was the hero of Brazil’s 2-0 win against Serbia , was ruled offside in the buildup to the goal.

Brazil’s persistence was eventually rewarded nearly 20 minutes later with Casemiro’s shot just glancing off the rear end of Manuel Akanji and into the back of the net.

Many were impressed with Casemiro’s goal, including his club team Manchester United .

With the win, Brazil joins France as the only two teams to clinch knockout stage berths after two rounds. Neither team has clinched first in their group so they will still need to go out and play their final group stage match. Portugal looks to be the third and must defeat Uruguay . Like with Brazil and France, Portugal cannot clinch first place.

