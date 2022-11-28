Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Arkansas Returns Home for First of Four
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (8-0) is coming back home to Bud Walton Arena whilst being on its best start to the season in the Mike Neighbors era and best since 2016. Arkansas hosts Troy (3-3) on Thursday night as a part of the team’s celebration of Native American Heritage. The game is the first of four straight home games for the Razorbacks to wrap up the home non-conference slate.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Reveals 2023 Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel has released the complete schedule for the 2023 softball season. The back-to-back SEC champions are slated to play 55 total games in the regular season with 30 being played at home inside Bogle Park. The Hogs open their 2023...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Poffenbarger Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE – Saylor Poffenbarger of the Arkansas women’s basketball team has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league Tuesday. This marks Poffenbarger’s first career weekly honor. Poffenbarger, a redshirt freshman, was instrumental in the Razorbacks’ 3-0 weekend at the Paradise Jam,...
Is Sky Falling for Razorbacks with Portal Filling Up Fast?
You will need a roster in spring to even know who's on team but not all is lost.
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped two spots into a tie at No. 11 with a total of 860 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 11-tie Alabama, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 19 Kentucky.
How to Watch: No. 11 Arkansas vs. Troy channel, stream, game time
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home as they welcome in the Troy Trojans to Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the sixth meeting between the two programs and first since December of 2017. Arkansas owns a 4-1 lead in the all-time series and has won each of the last two matchups by 25 points.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Archibong Named to 2023 SEC Community Service Team
As the team is set to begin postseason action, Arkansas middle blocker Abigail Archibong has earned conference honors with a spot on the 2023 SEC Community Service Team. Since her arrival at Arkansas in 2021 as a graduate transfer, Abigail has been heavily involved in many areas of student-athlete development. After serving as a Student Athlete Advisory Committee representative in her first year, Abigail took on a greater leadership role as a founding member of BLAC, the Black Leadership Athletic Committee.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks announce four additions to program
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s track and field had four individuals sign a national letter of intent during the November signing period and will join the Razorbacks for the 2023 fall semester. The incoming crew includes Rachel Homoly (Liberty, Missouri), Paityn Noe (Huxley, Iowa), Olivia Pielemeier (Pearcy, Arkansas), and...
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Dress Like Jimmy From ‘Yellowstone’ with New Arkansas Store
If you are a fan of the hit TV show, "Yellowstone" on Paramount Network you can't help but notice the clothes, western wear, and the boots that some of the main characters are wearing. Many of those boots are from the Texas-based bootmaker Tecovas and if you want to feel...
KHBS
River Valley Relief appeals decision to revoke medical marijuana license
FORT SMITH, Ark. — In response to a recent court ruling, the director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the medical marijuana license for River Valley Relief. "It's really to remain in compliance with the court order. To say there are a lot of moving parts here would be a bit of an understatement," said Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
ualrpublicradio.org
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
ARDOT asks for input on plan to widen Highway 112
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is asking you to share your thoughts on its plans to widen Highway 112.
New Whataburger opening to bring traffic to Fort Smith, police warn
Fort Smith Police is warning the public of potential traffic in the city due to the grand opening of a new Whataburger restaurant.
Fort Smith man arrested for alleged theft of commercial trailers
Fort Smith police have arrested a man in connection with multiple commercial trailer thefts in the city.
KATV
Two-month undercover investigation ends with arrests by Johnson County Sheriff's Office
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office made several arrests, concluding a two-month-long narcotics investigation that included the use of undercover officers. "We've been quite busy here lately," Captain Michael Huber said. According to a police report, on Nov. 18, at approximately 6 p.m., Deputy...
