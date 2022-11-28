ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Preview – Arkansas Returns Home for First of Four

FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (8-0) is coming back home to Bud Walton Arena whilst being on its best start to the season in the Mike Neighbors era and best since 2016. Arkansas hosts Troy (3-3) on Thursday night as a part of the team’s celebration of Native American Heritage. The game is the first of four straight home games for the Razorbacks to wrap up the home non-conference slate.
Arkansas Reveals 2023 Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel has released the complete schedule for the 2023 softball season. The back-to-back SEC champions are slated to play 55 total games in the regular season with 30 being played at home inside Bogle Park. The Hogs open their 2023...
Poffenbarger Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE – Saylor Poffenbarger of the Arkansas women’s basketball team has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league Tuesday. This marks Poffenbarger’s first career weekly honor. Poffenbarger, a redshirt freshman, was instrumental in the Razorbacks’ 3-0 weekend at the Paradise Jam,...
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped two spots into a tie at No. 11 with a total of 860 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 11-tie Alabama, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 19 Kentucky.
Archibong Named to 2023 SEC Community Service Team

As the team is set to begin postseason action, Arkansas middle blocker Abigail Archibong has earned conference honors with a spot on the 2023 SEC Community Service Team. Since her arrival at Arkansas in 2021 as a graduate transfer, Abigail has been heavily involved in many areas of student-athlete development. After serving as a Student Athlete Advisory Committee representative in her first year, Abigail took on a greater leadership role as a founding member of BLAC, the Black Leadership Athletic Committee.
Razorbacks announce four additions to program

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s track and field had four individuals sign a national letter of intent during the November signing period and will join the Razorbacks for the 2023 fall semester. The incoming crew includes Rachel Homoly (Liberty, Missouri), Paityn Noe (Huxley, Iowa), Olivia Pielemeier (Pearcy, Arkansas), and...
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
River Valley Relief appeals decision to revoke medical marijuana license

FORT SMITH, Ark. — In response to a recent court ruling, the director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the medical marijuana license for River Valley Relief. "It's really to remain in compliance with the court order. To say there are a lot of moving parts here would be a bit of an understatement," said Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
