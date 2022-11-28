ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WFMZ-TV Online

JeanMarie Brownson: Eggnog French toast is the perfect meal for holiday guests

Eggnog so defines Christmas for our family that we have a set of glasses designated only for our annual toast. Topped with freshly grated nutmeg, the combination of iconic flavors embraces the history of all holidays, past, present and future. After the requisite salute, we work eggnog into sweet breads,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

McDonald’s Just Dropped a Major New Breakfast Item

Marketing fast food has, for years, been all about things being bigger and better. Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain Taco Bell tacks "supreme" at the end of a product to indicate that it has more cheese and sour cream and, in Japan, there is even the four-patty King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger from the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Burger King.
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Florence Carmela

A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole

This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Thrillist

Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner

We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.
Thrillist

Burger King Is AirDropping 65,000 Free Whoppers in NYC Today

Everybody loves a good birthday celebration, especially if it comes with free food. Today marks the 65th anniversary of Burger King’s signature sandwich, the Whopper, and to celebrate, the restaurant chain is giving away 65,000 free whoppers in NYC. Before you ask, no, you won’t be seeing mountains of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastcoasttraveller.com

Elevated Traditional Israeli Cuisine at Philadelphia's Zahav

Zahav - Modern Techniques to Elevate Traditional Israeli Cuisine. Zahav is part of the CookNSolo restaurant group founded by Steve Cook and Michael Solomonov. The restaurant has been praised by several publications, including the James Beard Foundation. The restaurant has won several awards from the James Beard Foundation. For those looking for authentic Israeli fare, Zahav is a must.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

