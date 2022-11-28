ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago Med’ star Colin Donnell talks new mobster drama series ‘Irreverent’

By Hillary Reilly, Sam Rubin
 5 days ago

Colin Donnell from “Chicago Med” fame stars in a new drama series “Irreverent.”

The actor plays a mediator for the mob until it all goes awry, which causes him to go on the run and hide out in Australia.

Along with the new film, Donnell and his wife Patti Murin are expecting their second child, a baby girl.

He revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin that the couple also birthed a music venture with the new album “Something Stupid,” which he said was two years in the making.

“Irreverent” premieres on Peacock on Wednesday, Nov 29.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 28, 2022.

