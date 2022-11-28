Read full article on original website
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
Former Buccaneers quarterback gets head coaching gig
A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
Pro Bowl Voters Love the Vikings
The NFL starts the Pro Bowl voting process halfway through the season each year. That’s a big deal for fans who want to have their colors represented at the event, and they also want to get their favorite players the honors they deserve. For players, it’s significant because the...
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
NFL Analysis Network
3 QB’s The Colts Should Consider Pursuing To Replace Matt Ryan
While the 2022 season isn’t over yet for the Indianapolis Colts, as they are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with six weeks remaining in the season, their chances of qualifying for the postseason are slim. Regardless of how this season ends, the No. 1 task on their to-do list this offseason will be finding a solution at quarterback.
The Vikings New and Tentative Playoff Matchup
The Minnesota Vikings are mere days away from clinching the NFC North, securing at least one home game in the 2022 playoffs. And if those very playoffs began today, the Vikings would host the seventh-seeded Washington Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium in the wildcard round. Minnesota’s tentative playoff dance partner...
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
Falcons injury report: Patterson out, Ebiketie limited Wednesday
The Atlanta Falcons (5-7) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. In Week 12, the Falcons dropped a close game to the Commanders, while the Steelers took down Matt Ryan and the Colts on Monday night. The big news of the day...
Where will the Colts pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?
If the season ended today, the Colts would pick 14th in the 2023 NFL Draft. The season, however, doesn't end today and that is a very good thing for the Colts. There are nine teams a game or less in front of them in the draft order, putting them in position to move up significantly. ...
Why a Bruce Arians return/coaching staff changes won’t save Buccaneers
Many are already calling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make changes to the coaching staff. Here’s why this wouldn’t save the Buccaneers’ season. The 2022 season has not exactly gone to plan for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to put it as lightly as possible. As such, the rather abrupt, and frankly still kind of weird, resignation of Bruce Arians as head coach has many Buccaneers fans feeling rather frustrated.
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
3 Braves trades to make at the MLB Winter Meetings
At the MLB Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves should talk to these three teams about a potential trade. The Atlanta Braves have a couple of roster holes they should be looking to fill or improve this offseason. There are some areas where they have a surplus. Other roster spots lack championship-quality players.
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings Receive Tough Injury Update On Young Cornerback
The Minnesota Vikings came into the 2022 offseason knowing that they needed to make some upgrades in their secondary. They struggled mightily in 2021 slowing down opponents’ passing games as their secondary had numerous underperforming players. So, with the 42nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Vikings...
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 13 picks, plus playoff projections, QB Power Rankings and Aaron Rodgers expected to play Sunday
Hello and happy midweek, everyone. Thanksgiving is already almost a week behind us, but no worries, because the holiday spirit rolls on in Week 13, with a ton of intriguing matchups on the NFL schedule. John Breech is so stoked for Bengals-Chiefs, in fact, that he took the day off and assigned me, Cody Benjamin, to fill you in on the latest from around the league.
