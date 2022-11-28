Read full article on original website
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Leah Remini Takes to Twitter and Has Words for Danny Masterson After Court Ruling
Refusing to hold back her thoughts, Leah Remini took to Twitter to address That ’70 Show’s Danny Masterson and the mistrial court ruling. Leah Remini shared her statement about the trial and called out Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige for reading her tweets. Although it wasn’t the outcome she wanted for Masterson’s victims, Remini said she is glad a retrial is already scheduled. “My heart breaks for the women who have been courageously and tirelessly fighting for justice for over five years. For years, they have been targeted and harassed by Scientology and its agents. They have also been harassed by their family members and friends who remain in Scientology.
Comments / 0