ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Recall Issued For Popular Ice Cream Product Sold In NJ Due To Undeclared Allergens

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43eGun_0jQ8a6iM00
Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream Photo Credit: FDA

A popular ice cream product sold throughout the region is being recalled due to reported undeclared allergens, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

Weis Markets has issued a voluntary recall of 48-ounce containers of its “Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream,” which could potentially contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens.

Officials say that anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens could run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they are consumed.

According to the FDA, the products may have been distributed in any of the nearly 200 Weis Markets stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia.

The containers in question say Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream and the lid says Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream (see above).

The ice cream is packaged in a container with a UPC of 041497-01288 and with a "sell-by date” of 11/08/23, which can be located on the bottom of the carton. Items subject to recall were produced on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

No illnesses related to the recall have been reported, according to the FDA.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products containing soy and coconut was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy and coconut, which was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

to follow Daily Voice Bergenfield and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

US Marshals Join Search For Maryland Woman Involved In International Murder-For-Fire Plot

The US Marshals have widened a search for a Maryland woman who they say was involved in an interstate murder-for-hire plot with her husband, reports Fox Baltimore. Jessica Erazo-Rosa, 36, is wanted on federal charges and has been on the run for more than a year since the arrest of her husband Rudy Adonaldo-Chaves following a 2019 undercover investigation into an international drug trafficking ring, continues the outlet.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

$3.7M Lottery Winner Sold In Jersey City

A $3.7 million winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hudson County. The ticket from the Thursday, Dec. 1 Pick-6 Double Play drawing was sold at Borinquen Corner, 1063 West Side Ave., in Jersey City. The winning numbers were: 08, 23, 24, 26, 32 and 46. The jackpot will...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
417K+
Followers
61K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy