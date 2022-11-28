KCSO seeks suspect in a sexual battery case involving a minor

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the sexual battery of a minor that occurred on Sept. 9 in the area of Pioneer Drive and Shalimar Drive.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man approximately 25 years old and standing 5’ 8” tall. He has a medium build, black shoulder-length hair, with a thin mustache.

The suspect was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a design on the front, white pants, and black shoes. He was riding a black beach cruiser-style bicycle with chrome handlebars, and a front white wall tire.

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.