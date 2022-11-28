An entrepreneur at the LAA’s Christmas Market.

The Latin American Association (LAA) will hold its second annual Christmas Market on Dec. 10.

The LAA started its Christmas Market in 2021 , and continues the new tradition at its Atlanta Outreach Center at 2750 Buford Highway this year, according to a press release. Shoppers will be able to buy a variety of products from members of the LAA’s Avanzando Juntas program, an entrepreneurial program for women.

“The Christmas Market was a huge hit last year,” said Santiago Marquez, president and CEO of the LAA, in the release. “It is a wholesome way for people to shop for the holidays, pick up unique gifts, and also support local Latinas who are building promising businesses.”

The market will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include gift items like handcrafts, handmade jewelry, clothing, traditional hats from Latin America, accessories, desserts, and decorations. Some of the Avanzando Juntas entrepreneurs also offer services such as marketing, finance, real estate, photography, and human development.

The post LAA to hold second annual Christmas market appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .