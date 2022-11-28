ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

LAA to hold second annual Christmas market

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uit2o_0jQ8Zz3T00
An entrepreneur at the LAA’s Christmas Market.

The Latin American Association (LAA) will hold its second annual Christmas Market on Dec. 10.

The LAA started its Christmas Market in 2021 , and continues the new tradition at its Atlanta Outreach Center at 2750 Buford Highway this year, according to a press release. Shoppers will be able to buy a variety of products from members of the LAA’s Avanzando Juntas program, an entrepreneurial program for women.

“The Christmas Market was a huge hit last year,” said Santiago Marquez, president and CEO of the LAA, in the release. “It is a wholesome way for people to shop for the holidays, pick up unique gifts, and also support local Latinas who are building promising businesses.”

The market will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include gift items like handcrafts, handmade jewelry, clothing, traditional hats from Latin America, accessories, desserts, and decorations. Some of the Avanzando Juntas entrepreneurs also offer services such as marketing, finance, real estate, photography, and human development.

The post LAA to hold second annual Christmas market appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Or VeShalom hosting 47th Annual Hanukkah Bazaar on Dec. 4

In celebration of its 108th anniversary, Atlanta synagogue Congregation Or VeShalom will be hosting its 47th Annual Hanukkah Bazaar event on Dec. 4, 2022. The Sephardic synagogue says that attendees of the event will get the chance to enjoy authentic Sephardic/Mediterranean cuisine, along with handmade pastries and delicacies. A multitude of food options will be […] The post Or VeShalom hosting 47th Annual Hanukkah Bazaar on Dec. 4 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Hell stage reopening at Masquerade after months of renovations

After months of renovations, Atlanta music venue The Masquerade has announced that it will be reopening its Hell stage. The Masquerade began renovations on the stage back in May of this year. The music venue — which is located at Underground Atlanta — says that it made numerous changes and improvements. The music venue has […] The post Hell stage reopening at Masquerade after months of renovations appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Heritage Festival to celebrate the people of DeKalb County

The Doris K. Wells Heritage Festival starts today, Dec. 1, and runs through the end of January celebrating the communities of DeKalb County. “We invite the community to come and celebrate DeKalb County’s diversity by taking part in one of our many programs,” said Alison Weissinger, director of DeKalb County Public Library (DCPL). The festival […] The post Heritage Festival to celebrate the people of DeKalb County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lighting at Colony Square holiday festivities set for Dec. 2 – 3

Midtown’s Colony Square will kick off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting event and more on Dec. 2-3.  Season on the Square, hosted in partnership with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (Children’s), kicks off with The Lighting at Colony Square on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring live music from A-Town A-List, festive photo opportunities with roaming entertainment, […] The post Lighting at Colony Square holiday festivities set for Dec. 2 – 3 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Interim director hired for Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

The general manager of a performing arts center in Skokie, Illinois, has been named interim executive director of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at City Springs. Michael Pauken, who has served as general manager/executive director of the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts since 2002, will join the Sandy Springs team in mid-December, […] The post Interim director hired for Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Urban Pie celebrates 16 years in Kirkwood

Urban Pie is celebrating its Sweet 16 this Sunday. Urban Pie, a local pizza spot in the Kirkwood neighborhood, opened in 2007. Founded by restaurateur Lisa Curtis, the eatery will celebrate 16 years in the city on Dec. 4.   From 4-8 p.m., visitors can enjoy live music from Juan Cervantes (AKA DJ Presyce), specialty cocktails, […] The post Urban Pie celebrates 16 years in Kirkwood appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Nightclub MJQ Concourse to move as Ponce redevelopment looms

A longtime Atlanta nightclub announced Friday that it will move to a new location as redevelopment looms for a stretch of Ponce de Leon Avenue. MJQ Concourse posted on social media that 2023 will be its last year at 736 Ponce in Virginia-Highland. The club has been at that location for 25 years, originally opening […] The post Nightclub MJQ Concourse to move as Ponce redevelopment looms appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Chef Shay Lavi’s Shrimp & Pasta Recipe

This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com. Shay Lavi, an executive chef and founder of Let’s Eat! Catering and the recently opened private dining experience The Third Space, is here to share his delicious shrimp and pasta recipe.  Lavi has been an important part of the Atlanta food community […] The post Chef Shay Lavi’s Shrimp & Pasta Recipe appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Decatur to revisit downtown growth plan

The City of Decatur and its Downtown Development Authority will host a community kickoff meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 30, as the city embarks on Decatur Town Center Plan 2.0. The study will be the first comprehensive look at downtown Decatur since the 1982 Town Center Plan. Much like the original plan, this fresh look at […] The post Decatur to revisit downtown growth plan appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DECATUR, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local nonprofits look for donations on Giving Tuesday

Nonprofits throughout Georgia will be part of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29, a day an international day of giving that follows the traditional shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday is a chance for community residents to feel good about their part in the community and to help feed their neighbors, donate […] The post Local nonprofits look for donations on Giving Tuesday appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Holiday Events Galore!

The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Concert Picks: Nov. 30-Dec. 6

For more concerts and events, visit our events calendar How Do You Atlanta? It’s produced in partnership with WABE. Wed., Nov. 30 🥥 Coco and Clair Clair @ Terminal West 🍅 Mumu Fresh @ City Winery Thurs., Dec. 1 🎶 Ana Popovic @ Center Stage Theatre 🥁 Anberlin @ The Masquerade (also Dec. 2 and […] The post Concert Picks: Nov. 30-Dec. 6 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

ServeScape offers carbon-positive Christmas trees

The countdown to Christmas has begun, and soon, many Atlantans will kick off the holiday season by purchasing a Christmas tree. Unfortunately, this special tradition leads to the unintended consequence of 33 to 36 million conifers cut down and shipped across the country each year to decorate American homes, stifling the trees’ environmental and climate […] The post ServeScape offers carbon-positive Christmas trees appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Youth mentorship program expands to Atlanta

An award-winning nonprofit that invests and mentors Black youth is Atlanta-bound. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to link arms with communities in Atlanta so that we might offer our young people an even deeper array of opportunities,” said Brandon Nicholson, executive director of the Hidden Genius Project. The Hidden Genius Project is a […] The post Youth mentorship program expands to Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Fundraiser launched for Buckhead’s highway-capping HUB404 park

The nonprofit HUB404 Conservancy launched this week the “Gimme Four” grassroots campaign to help raise money for development of Buckhead’s highway-capping park above Ga. 400. HUB404 is planned to bridge Lenox Road and Georgia 400, linking the PATH400 Greenway Trail, the Atlanta Beltline, MARTA, neighboring streets and neighborhood parks. The half-mile green space above Ga. 400 would […] The post Fundraiser launched for Buckhead’s highway-capping HUB404 park appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

BeltLine MarketPlace shops taking part in Small Business Saturday

The six local businesses taking part in BeltLine MarketPlace, the retail container business incubator program, are taking part in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Small Business Saturday celebrates small business owners and urges people to “shop local” on Saturday. This marks the first major shopping event for the businesses since opening their doors on the Eastside […] The post BeltLine MarketPlace shops taking part in Small Business Saturday appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20

Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Support local businesses by shopping at these 11 Christmas artisan markets

With Christmas figuratively around the corner, now is the time to check your list twice and shop for a variety of handmade arts, crafts, jewelry, pottery, metalwork and more from local merchants at special markets throughout metro Atlanta. Hyperlocal events like Christmas art and creative markets are integral to community retailers during the holiday season, […] The post Support local businesses by shopping at these 11 Christmas artisan markets appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Cameli’s Pizza closing in December after nearly 30 years

Atlanta is losing another dining institution. Cameli’s Pizza in Little Five Points is closing after nearly 30 years in business, according to a social media post from the owner. George Cameli posted on Facebook that the restaurant would close Dec. 11. BAD NEWS Camelis fans! Our last full day of business will be Sunday December […] The post Cameli’s Pizza closing in December after nearly 30 years appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy