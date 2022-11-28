1 Pennsylvania county remains at high COVID community level. Here’s latest on cases

Confirmed new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania remained under 10,000 the week leading into Thanksgiving.

That’s according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which reported 9,878 new confirmed cases for the week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 22.

Health officials expect holiday travel, gatherings and new subvariants will lead to a rise in cases after Thanksgiving, a trend that occurred for the past two years.

Cases and deaths across the U.S. have trended up slightly in recent weeks, according to the CDC.

COVID-19 community levels

According the CDC’s most recent update, one Pennsylvania county is at a high COVID-19 community level as of Thanksgiving Day.

That metric — which accounts for new cases, new hospital admissions and the percent of COVID-occupied, staffed hospital beds — is updated weekly on Thursdays with new data from state and local agencies typically through Wednesday.

Mercer County remains at a high community level, as it was the week prior. In counties designated at high, the CDC recommends masking in public indoor places.

That recommendation is also true for those at higher risk in counties scored as medium.

Pennsylvania has 23 counties at medium as of Thursday, including Clinton, Union, Snyder, Mifflin and Huntingdon. Centre County remains at low.

This map of Pennsylvania from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows COVID-19 community levels by county as of Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. The orange indicates high, yellow is medium and green is low. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

The CDC, which reports new cases through Wednesday, indicates the state added 9,787 confirmations of COVID infections for the seven-day period ending Nov. 23.

During that period, the CDC also reported 194 COVID-19 deaths in the state, with a weekly death rate of 1.5 per 100,000 residents.

Positivity sits between 8 and 9.9% as of Nov. 22.

The Keystone State has recorded more than 3.35 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, along with 48,271 deaths.

Across the state 1,129 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 144 in intensive care units and 44 on ventilators.

COVID-19 in Centre County

Centre County, at a low community level, reported 105 new confirmed cases as of Wednesday and a positivity rate of 7.7%, per the CDC. That’s up just slightly from the prior week, though the number of tests reportedly administered has fallen.

The county’s vaccination rate for the primary series — not including boosters — remains around 63%.

To find a vaccine site near you and get your free COVID-19 shot or booster, visit vaccines.gov .