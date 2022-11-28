ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

1 Pennsylvania county remains at high COVID community level. Here’s latest on cases

By Jackie Starkey
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMffl_0jQ8ZpED00

Confirmed new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania remained under 10,000 the week leading into Thanksgiving.

That’s according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which reported 9,878 new confirmed cases for the week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 22.

Health officials expect holiday travel, gatherings and new subvariants will lead to a rise in cases after Thanksgiving, a trend that occurred for the past two years.

Cases and deaths across the U.S. have trended up slightly in recent weeks, according to the CDC.

COVID-19 community levels

According the CDC’s most recent update, one Pennsylvania county is at a high COVID-19 community level as of Thanksgiving Day.

That metric — which accounts for new cases, new hospital admissions and the percent of COVID-occupied, staffed hospital beds — is updated weekly on Thursdays with new data from state and local agencies typically through Wednesday.

Mercer County remains at a high community level, as it was the week prior. In counties designated at high, the CDC recommends masking in public indoor places.

That recommendation is also true for those at higher risk in counties scored as medium.

Pennsylvania has 23 counties at medium as of Thursday, including Clinton, Union, Snyder, Mifflin and Huntingdon. Centre County remains at low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDLY7_0jQ8ZpED00
This map of Pennsylvania from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows COVID-19 community levels by county as of Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. The orange indicates high, yellow is medium and green is low. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

The CDC, which reports new cases through Wednesday, indicates the state added 9,787 confirmations of COVID infections for the seven-day period ending Nov. 23.

During that period, the CDC also reported 194 COVID-19 deaths in the state, with a weekly death rate of 1.5 per 100,000 residents.

Positivity sits between 8 and 9.9% as of Nov. 22.

The Keystone State has recorded more than 3.35 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, along with 48,271 deaths.

Across the state 1,129 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 144 in intensive care units and 44 on ventilators.

COVID-19 in Centre County

Centre County, at a low community level, reported 105 new confirmed cases as of Wednesday and a positivity rate of 7.7%, per the CDC. That’s up just slightly from the prior week, though the number of tests reportedly administered has fallen.

The county’s vaccination rate for the primary series — not including boosters — remains around 63%.

To find a vaccine site near you and get your free COVID-19 shot or booster, visit vaccines.gov .

Comments / 99

Granbo
4d ago

But the lemmings fearless leader said “ if you get the shot you won’t catch Covid” and then said the “pandemic is over”. So why isn’t his cult following what their master says. The brainwashing must be coming undone. 😂😂

Reply
16
Dorthy Kief
5d ago

No one cares about this lie anymore! People was getting the flue all this time. People are so gullible.

Reply(4)
26
sheenie.
5d ago

probably Berks because my daughter, son in law, n now my grandson have it. this is going to be around for a long time....

Reply(3)
8
Related
abc23.com

County Wide Health Department

“We’re still considering it.” That’s what Centre County administrators are saying about the long-discussed idea of the county, along with State College Borough, developing a county-wide health department.”. Earlier this year, in a report on the feasibility of a new health department in Centre County, the consultants...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Joins National Effort to Return Unclaimed Property

Pennsylvania has joined MissingMoney.com, a national effort to reunite people with unclaimed property that is rightfully theirs. The website allows people to search unclaimed databases for 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, to see if any money can be claimed. All claims for properties held in Pennsylvania are filed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS

A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAL

One-on-one interview with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up his second term in office and he sat down with WGAL to talk about his time in the state's top post. News 8's Tom Lehman spoke with the governor and plans to post more in-depth pieces with the governor next week. The wide-ranging interview touched on a number of topics, including how he's changed as governor since being sworn into office in 2015. Before becoming governor, Wolf ran a lumber and construction products distribution business.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Surge of Respiratory Illnesses Packs Local Hospitals

If you visit local emergency rooms, pack your patience. Hospitals are filling up, as respiratory viruses infect thousands of people in our area, with some catching multiple viruses at the same time. Cold weather always brings about a busy season at local hospitals, and this year's surge is especially significant.
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Judge charged with forging documents to stay in position

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships was arraigned for misrepresenting his residency in order to remain the judge for the district, police say. According to the Monroe County Office District Attorney, John R Caffese, 36, misrepresented his address in order to appear to reside within the magisterial […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
5K+
Followers
202
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy